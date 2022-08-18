White Sox Minor League Update: August 18, 2022

Box score link

Jason Bilous had an iffy first inning, allowing two runs to the Syracuse Mets, but looked like he was going to shake it off with no further damage. Then the fifth inning came and he gave up a three-run home run to go from a 3-2 Knights lead to a 5-3 Knights deficit. Zach Muckenhirn relieved him with one runner on and gave up a (sobs) Palka Smash, making it 7-3.

Those three early Knights runs were clustered in the first and second; Mark Payton walked to start the first inning and scored on Jake Burger’s single, then Blake Rutherford and Zach Remillard homered one batter apart in the second inning.

Blake Rutherford hits HR #11 on the year off the HR porch. #Knights tied at 2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fSCiBZ9mQ7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 19, 2022

Zach Remillard hammers this pitch 434’. It’s his 7th HR on the year and gives the #Knights a 3-2 lead. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nFR4mQSn7m — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 19, 2022

They came back to score three more in the sixth, pulling within one. With two outs, Adam Haseley walked and Rutherford doubled him in (7-4). Then the freshly-promoted Craig Dedelow, the organizational leader in home runs, extended his organizational lead with his first Knights blast and 23rd of the year (7-6).

Mr. Deeds Goes to the Scoreboard! @Craig_DEEDS launched his first career Triple-A homer! pic.twitter.com/DaIrnYJt8V — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 19, 2022

After a lengthy rain delay, Parker Markel pitched the seventh and dug the hole a little deeper, allowing Mark Vientos to go deep for the 21st time this year with a runner on (9-6). Not to be outdone, Yoán Aybar, who is still on the 40-man roster at the time of this writing, got two outs deep into pitching around a leadoff double in the eighth before walking two and giving up two singles for two more runs (11-6).

The Knights got one back in the bottom of the eight, the first two batters—Carlos Pérez and Haseley—reaching on a hit by pitch and error respectively. Rutherford struck out and Dedelow grounded into a run-scoring force out, then Remillard struck out and the inning was over (11-7).

Lincoln Henzman struck out three in a scoreless top of the ninth, then the bottom half was a roller coaster that ended in disappointment: Payton walked with one out, Yolbert Sánchez singled him to second, and Burger singled to load the bases. Pérez hit a sac fly (11-8), Haseley singled (11-9), and Rutherford singled (11-10), but with two out and two on, Dedelow struck out to end the game.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (DH): 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB

Jake Burger (3B): 3-for-5, R, RBI, K

Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB

Blake Rutherford (RF-CF): 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, K, outfield assist (2B)

Craig Dedelow (1B): 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 3 K

Zach Remillard (2B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K vote view results 0% Mark Payton (DH): 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Jake Burger (3B): 3-for-5, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB (0 votes)

100% Blake Rutherford (RF-CF): 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, K, outfield assist (2B) (5 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow (1B): 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (2B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 1-for-5, R, K

Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-3, R, RBI, K, SF, HBP

Micker Adolfo (CF-RF): 1-for-4, K, E

Jason Bilous: 4 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 6 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 5 K (L)

Parker Markel: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K

Yoán Aybar: IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, WP vote view results 0% Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-3, R, RBI, K, SF, HBP (0 votes)

0% Micker Adolfo (CF-RF): 1-for-4, K, E (0 votes)

60% Jason Bilous: 4 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 6 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 5 K (L) (3 votes)

0% Parker Markel: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes)

40% Yoán Aybar: IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, WP (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Emilio Vargas regained some of his old form against the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday night, going five innings of one-run baseball, walking three but striking out nine. Trey Jeans was also good in his ninth relief appearance for the Barons, striking out two in a scoreless sixth, and Yoelvin Silven contributed a scoreless inning as well. The very back end of the bullpen did not have a good time; Edgar Navarro walked three and let a run in on a sacrifice fly, then Theo Denlinger gave up back-to-back bombs in the ninth to make it a fairly close game, but was able to cling onto the lead for the victory.

The Barons trailed 1-0 entering the third and tied it up as DJ Burt hit a leadoff double, sat around for two outs, then scored on José Rodríguez’s single to right (Popeye took second on the throw).

In the fourth, Moisés Castillo drew a two-out walk, Yoelqui Céspedes singled him to second, and Burt loaded the bases with another single. JJ Muno received the most painful of RBIs, eating a pitch, then Luis Curbelo took a full-count walk to drive in another run before Rodríguez popped up for the third out.

Leading 3-1, they scored two more ultimately necessary runs in the sixth; Castillo reached on a leadoff third base error, then after Céspedes struck out, Burt reached on a nobody’s-out fielder’s choice/error combo that left runners on first and second. Curbelo took the opportunity to drive in both with his fourth double of the season.

Luis Curbelo works a 10 pitch AB (fouling off 4 2 strike pitches) that results in a 2R gap double. Castillo and Burt score, and the #Barons are up 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WPF53SElBx — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 19, 2022

Rodríguez didn’t homer in this game, breaking a streak of five straight games with one (in that time: .381/.458/1.143), but he did drive in the sixth and final run in the eighth inning, Burt walking, stealing second (his 38th stolen base), balk’d to third, then scoring on Popeye’s ground ball single.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, PO/CS

Raudy Read (C): 1-for-3, BB, K

Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-3, 2 R, BB, K

Yoelquis Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

DJ Burt (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, BB, SB

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K

Emilio Vargas: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 9 K (W) vote view results 25% José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, PO/CS (1 vote)

0% Raudy Read (C): 1-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-3, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Yoelquis Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

75% DJ Burt (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, BB, SB (3 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Emilio Vargas: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 9 K (W) (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-5, K, SB

Oscar Colás (DH): 0-for-4

JJ Muno (RF): 0-for-3, RBI, 2 K, HBP

Edgar Navarro: IP, 0 H, R, 3 BB, K, WP

Theo Denlinger: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K vote view results 0% Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-5, K, SB (0 votes)

50% Oscar Colás (DH): 0-for-4 (2 votes)

0% JJ Muno (RF): 0-for-3, RBI, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Edgar Navarro: IP, 0 H, R, 3 BB, K, WP (0 votes)

50% Theo Denlinger: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Let’s get this out of the way: the Dash were one-hit. The one hit was Bryan Ramos’s single with one out in the ninth. Luis Mieses then grounded into a double play to end the game.

Ramos was also drew the only Dash walk with two outs in the first. Keegan Fish and Harvin Mendoza were both hit by a pitch (different pitches) and Alsander Womack reached on error to start the fourth, but went nowhere, slowly.

Brooks Gosswein made his first South Atlantic League start and threw five innings, both of the runs he allowed unearned. He was close to pitching around trouble in the third, but a batter reached on Tyler Osik’s catcher interference and the inning continued for future major leaguer Evan Carter to poke a two-run single to first base.

That would have been all the Crawdads needed, but Everhett Hazelwood and Luis Moncada both gave up multiple runs in their appearances for a final score of 7-0.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Well,

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, BB

Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, ROE

Keegan Fish (DH): 0-for-2, HBP

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-2, HBP, K

Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, K, HBP (L) vote view results 33% Well, (1 vote)

33% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, BB (1 vote)

0% Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, ROE (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (DH): 0-for-2, HBP (0 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-2, HBP, K (0 votes)

33% Brooks Gosswein: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, K, HBP (L) (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4, GIDP

Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-3, K, E

Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-3, K

Jason Matthews (SS): 0-for-3

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, K

Luis Moncada: 1 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 0 K, WP vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-3, K, E (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-3, K (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews (SS): 0-for-3 (0 votes)

50% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, K (1 vote)

50% Luis Moncada: 1 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 0 K, WP (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Valiantly, the Cannon Ballers rallied in the ninth, but the effort was unsustainable and collapsed in the 10th. Starting pitcher Noah Owen bounced back from a four-inning, eight-run outing last time up with six innings and three runs, a notable improvement. Jesus Valles pitched out the rest of the game and gave up only two hits; unfortunately, one of them was an RBI single to lead off the 10th inning for the walk-off loss.

The Ballers struck first, Jordan Sprinkle singling to lead off the game then reaching third on Wes Kath’s 19th double of the year. Somehow, Sprinkle scored on an infield liner by DJ Gladney, but Kath was stranded at third.

Wes Kath goes 2-5 w/ 2 2B’s and a R scored tonight. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/jn5Rfq0KFh — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 19, 2022

Gladney was culpable again in the fifth, his single scoring Kath, who hit his 20th double with two outs. Their final and game-tying run was in the top fo the ninth, Jacob Burke hit by a pitch with one out, stealing second as Samil Polanco struck out, and scoring on Nick Thornquist’s single. Sprinkle walked, but Kath popped up and nothing more was written.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB, K

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R

DJ Gladney (RF): 2-for-5, 2 R, K

Wilfred Veras (1B): 1-for-4, BB, K

Jacob Burke (CF): 0-for-3, R, K, HBP, SB, outfield assist (2B)

Nick Thornquist (C): 1-for-4, RBI, K

Noah Owen: 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB, K (0 votes)

100% Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R (1 vote)

0% DJ Gladney (RF): 2-for-5, 2 R, K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (1B): 1-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Jacob Burke (CF): 0-for-3, R, K, HBP, SB, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Nick Thornquist (C): 1-for-4, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Noah Owen: 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-5, K

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-4, K, E

Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (L) vote view results 0% Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-5, K (0 votes)

0% Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-4, K, E (1 vote)

0% Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 2 H, R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (L) (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

It turns out that not even the draft could save the ACL Sox, who were two-hit for the first six innings of a seven-inning game, falling to 23-27 overall. Martin Carrasco had his longest but worst outing of the year at 2 ⅓ innings and three runs. Erick Bello walked none and struck out four in a multi-inning relief stint, but did give up one run. Mason Adams, 13th-round draft pick, threw a scoreless sixth and Carlos Hinestroza added a scoreless seventh.

Taishi Nakawake, a 24-year-old free agent signing after the draft, walked to lead off the first and scored on Layant Tapia’s double. Troy Claunch, 23 and also a post-draft signing, hit a double in the second for their last hit until the seventh inning. In that final inning, 2022 19th-rounder Drake Logan walked, undrafted free agent Chris Lanzilli singled, and Alvaro Aguero singled to load the bases with one out. Nakawake grounded into a run-scoring force out and Tapia reached on error, which scored another run, and shortly the tepid offensive day was done.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Taishi Nakawake (2B): 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB

Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Troy Claunch (C): 1-for-2, 2B, BB, K

Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-3, R

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2 K vote view results 0% Taishi Nakawake (2B): 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Troy Claunch (C): 1-for-2, 2B, BB, K (1 vote)

0% Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-3, R (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Tim Elko (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Jayson González (DH): 0-for-2, BB, K

Darío Borrero (RF): 0-for-3, CS

Drake Logan (3B): 0-for-2, R, BB, 2 K

Martin Carrasco: 2 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K, WP (L) vote view results 0% Tim Elko (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jayson González (DH): 0-for-2, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Darío Borrero (RF): 0-for-3, CS (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan (3B): 0-for-2, R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Martin Carrasco: 2 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 3 K, WP (L) (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

It’s a little unclear whether this game is going to resume later after being suspended due to rain after 4.5 innings. Assuming it will not…

Frankeli Arias, 19 years old, has had three straight tremendous starts for the DSL Sox, one five perfect innings and one four one-run innings. He was figured out for two runs today, but only one was earned on Arxy Hernández’s and his own errors. Arias walked none and struck out seven, which is impressive even for an abbreviated game.

All three Sox runs scored in the second; Hernández singled with one out and stole second, then Ronny Hernández flied out, Arnold Prado walked, and Leandro Alsinois walked to load the bases with two outs. A wild pitch scored one run and a Ryan Burrowes base hit scored the other two; Burrowes swiped second and third before the inning ended in a fly out.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes (2B): 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Arxy Hernández (3B): 1-for-2, R, SB, E

Frankeli Arias: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 7 K vote view results 100% Ryan Burrowes (2B): 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 SB (1 vote)

0% Arxy Hernández (3B): 1-for-2, R, SB, E (0 votes)

0% Frankeli Arias: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 7 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now