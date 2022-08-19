Sharing Sox Podcast 82 — Elvis to the rescue

Hard to delve into White Soxery with a straight face after the 21-5 debacle on Thursday, but SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and current next room correspondent, Will, give it a try.

First up, of course, the Houston series, with its decent 2-2 split and indecent finish, leading to the big question of what can be so wrong with Lucas Giolito. The duo wonders whether Gio bulked up too much over the offseason and lost the flexibility in his delivery that made him an elite pitcher.

On the elite pitcher front, can Dylan Cease really be one when he throws so many, many pitches per inning and thus seldom goes deep into a game? A debate takes place.

And, of course, there’s Elvis. Will new shortstop replacement Elvis Andrus do it his way so well Sox fans Can’t Help Falling In Love, or will we be sent to Heartbreak Hotel?

Finally, pitching matchups in Cleveland. Unfortunately, it turns out the Bieber they’ll be throwing Saturday is Shane, since they apparently DFAed Justin.

