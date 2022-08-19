Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

As someone who witnessed yesterday’s 21-5 slaughter in person, I am ready for the Chicago White Sox to clean the slate and take on the Cleveland Guardians. This weekend series could very well dictate if the Sox will make the playoffs or not. Have to take two of three, minimum.

Roster update:

The #WhiteSox signed free agent and two-time All-Star shortstop Elvis Andrus to a contract for the remainder of the 2022 season. To make room for Andrus on the active roster, the White Sox optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2022

Welcome to Chicago, Elvis Andrus!

Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 4.16 xERA, 4.28 FIP) looks to get the party started. In his last game, against Cleveland on July 23, he notched a quality start after notching six scoreless innings and only allowing three hits and one walk. That Lance Lynn needs to be on the mound tonight, and not the July 11 Lance Lynn (at Cleveland, four innings, nine hits, eight runs, and two walks).

Triston McKenize (8-9, 3.14 ERA, 4.04 xERA, 4.10 FIP) has been rather successful against Chicago in 2022. On April 20, McKenize went 4 1⁄ 3 innings and gave up one run, one hit, but walked four batters. On July 23, in the first Lynn-Mckenzie matchup of the season, Triston pumped out 5 2⁄ 3 innings of one-run baseball with four hits and two walks. Patience will be key for Sox hitters.

These Good Guys will have to get the job done tonight:

Luis Robert has not started in a week — and natch, is not on the injured list. New White Sox Elvis Andrus, however, will make his debut at shortstop tonight and will bat seventh.

Cleveland will line up like so:

José Ramírez bats third and holds a .348/.464/.826 slash line with three home runs in a total of 28 plate appearances against Lynn.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast the 6:10 p.m. CT game. Let’s hope it goes better than yesterday.