Bird App Recap: 2022 White Sox Legacy Game

Please, White Sox?
Big series with Cleveland starting today.— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) August 19, 2022
We can all agree that there is NO WAY that the Sox are going to let Jose Ramirez beat them, right?......
right?...... pic.twitter.com/qVQnH4HaYG
Big games call for big lineup decisions?
WHY in the ever loving fuck is YAZ DH’ing???— WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) August 19, 2022
Isn’t the DH spot usually for players who are actually hitting???!?!!?!? https://t.co/4Bj1uEQQN6
When in Cleveland ...
An rbi infield single wooooooo that’s Guardians baseball— Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) August 19, 2022
And now, we enter unfamiliar territory:
Early lead!— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 19, 2022
That’s his name, don’t wear it out, and it’s 2-0.
Yoán Clutchcada— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 19, 2022
This one is not as catchy. Maybe let’s workshop this one?
Yasmani rally killer Grandal— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 19, 2022
This is the best White Sox Theories I have ever seen.
i've suspected this for awhile but y'all the #WhiteSox been using rhe@alwayssunny DENNIS system to break us— illegallyjblond (@maryJblond) August 19, 2022
esp the I pic.twitter.com/5YnReYxfdd
Let’s hope this is the worst of it tonight.
Scheduled Josè Ramirez hate tweet— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 19, 2022
Welcome to the team, Elvis!
one pitch one out, elvis fits right in— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) August 19, 2022
That third out proving tricky for Lance. No damage so far, except his pitch count.
I wish they could skip “two out” and go straight to the third out.— FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) August 19, 2022
When you have a pizza this beautiful, you already won.
No matter what happens in this game this pizza happened pic.twitter.com/n7sb6WwdFM— CHALSA ⚾️ (@Chalsa01) August 20, 2022
An oldie, but a goodie.
Why do we like Yaz? pic.twitter.com/vygH9JFwsh— Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) August 6, 2022
Menechino magic!
One day without Menechino and this happens lolol. https://t.co/EKwhcAIlqC— Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) August 20, 2022
Certainly a sentiment that will age perfectly well.
Lynn just better than the Cleveland hitters so far tonight. 2-0 White Sox through four— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 20, 2022
Posted without comment.
https://t.co/ssB67uCORA pic.twitter.com/sc1COzbP0y— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 20, 2022
Man on third, no outs. They did not.
The 2022 Chicago White Sox will not score here— White Sox Fan Club (uhhh?) (@WhiteSoxFanClu8) August 20, 2022
Oh, hello.
Big daddy lance is back— ◼️JT◽️ (@SoxByAMillion) August 20, 2022
Said in unison by the fan base at-large: Sox, 2-1.
The day Jose Ramirez retires will be one of the greatest days of my life.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 20, 2022
Cleveland happened.
What a surprise…the White Sox blow another lead. pic.twitter.com/jMGWaS8cde— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) August 20, 2022
At least Joe Resis’ world has regained order.
What a great team to follow— Joe Resis (@JResis) August 20, 2022
I think I have heard this song before.
The wheels on the Sox keep falling off— Larrold, Bringer of Fire (@Larry_Boa) August 20, 2022
Falling off
Falling off
Baseball team vs. Baseball-Adjacent team: 5-3, Cleveland.
WHAT IS HAPPENING— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 20, 2022
I think we can no consider this a signature Tony decision.
The 1-2 Intentional Walk is the new market inefficiency— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 20, 2022
Sounds like someone is not enjoying the ride.
Jason & Steve had been clowning Tony for the last five minutes and i’m absolutely loving it.— andrew falkner (@chalkyfalky) August 20, 2022
Big games, big decision.
Losing your DH for a leadoff hitter, down three runs. That was a gamble...— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 20, 2022
Presser just became Too Hot for TV.
TLR is gonna have such a hard on during the presser because the IBB on 1-2 worked— White Sox Worries (@WSoxWorries) August 20, 2022
Vaughn’s face and Eloy’s body are the latest victims of existing as a White Sox.
White Sox fans are living a season long nightmare. It is ridiculous— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 20, 2022
It us:
All these suckers* watching the Sox right now— Roxy (@StoneysBurner) August 20, 2022
It me, suckers
I would also like to see this.
Please let him hit.— Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) August 20, 2022
The people have spoken!
@ white sox pic.twitter.com/cJsNeFzmyy— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 20, 2022
August 20, 2022
Well, what else can you say about the 2022 White Sox? So I leave you with this.
