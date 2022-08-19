White Sox Minor League Update: August 19, 2022

Box score link

In a game fairly emblematic of the top-to-bottom mediocrity of the White Sox organization and farm system, the Rick-Hahn-assembled Knights managed to nearly completely fumble away a 12-4 lead after eight innings, clinging onto a 12-11 victory as they improve their record to just 25 games below .500 at 45-70. This is an improvement from earlier this season in overall winning percentage; their record in August is 9-7. Weirdly, this game echoed yesterday’s, which they lost 11-10 despite four late runs.

Kyle Kubat pitched serviceably well, giving up only three runs in five innings despite walking four and striking nobody out. Andrew Perez struck out the side in a scoreless sixth, then the seventh and the eighth happened: JB Olson gave up a leadoff shot to start the seventh, the Knights lead at that point just 10-4 before they added two in the bottom of the inning. In the eighth, Anderson Severino, who is still on the 40-man roster, ran into trouble immediately by giving up a double, did successfully get one out on a ground ball, then walked Daniel Palka, hit the next two batters with pitches (scoring a run, 12-5), then allowing a two-run double (12-7). Hunter Schryver came in with two on and one out, gave up a two-run single to the first batter (12-9), another single to the second, walked the third, and then gave up an RBI single and run-scoring ground out to make it 12-11.

Miraculously, Lane Ramsey was able to hold on in the ninth despite two one-out singles; he struck out the side otherwise.

The seven-run Syracuse eighth was foreshadowed by a Charlotte seven-run second, an inning in which the team had seven hits and one walk. Five of those hits were singles (Jake Burger, Adam Haseley, Blake Rutherford, Micker Adolfo, Craig Dedelow, and Xavier Fernández); Lenyn Sosa broke it open with a massive three-run blast to put the Knights up 6-2 and Carlos Pérez hit a Yolbert-scoring double to make it 7-2.

Dedelow, playing just his second game for the Knights, reached on error in the third, stole his first AAA base, then scored on Fernánendez’s single, 8-2 Knights. After another Mets run came across in the fifth, Micker Adolfo got that run back on just his 10th home run of the season, leading off the bottom of that inning (9-3). Dedelow walked and was double play’d to oblivion.

Yolbert Sánchez walked to lead off the sixth and scored on Burger’s single two batters later (10-3); Burger advanced to second on a wild pitch with one out but did not advance from there.

Leading 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Adolfo walked and Fernández doubled him home, then took second on a wild pitch and scored on Sánchez’s 10th double of the season (12-4). And then a very long inning and a half began…

Box score link

The Barons scored two late runs to pull within one of the Smokies, but could muster no more and fell 4-3. Garrett Davila threw 53 strikes en route to walking four and letting in two runs in two innings. Kaleb Roper threw four innings, also allowing four runs, and Luke Shilling and Alejandro Mateo were scoreless in their outings. It was Mateo’s debut with the Barons and his first time at the AA level since 2019, with some indy ball in between.

Oscar Colás was the first baserunner for the Barons, his two-out walk followed up by a walk to Yoelqui Céspedes and an RBI single for Alex Destino. Several innings of missed opportunities later, Luis Curbelo walked to start the eighth, JJ Muno walked behind him, and José Rodríguez singled to load the bases with nobody out. Ian Dawkins moved everyone up a station, scoring one, but Colás struck out swinging in a big moment and Céspedes grounded into an inning-ending double play (they’re ready).

They came close to tying it in the ninth but not close enough; after two fly outs to start the inning, Evan Skoug doubled for the 12th time and was doubled in himself by Curbelo.

Muno was not able to keep the chain going, despite drawing three walks in the game, and popped out for the loss.

Box score link

The death spiral of the Winston-Salem Dash continues, the team dropping to 52-60 with their fifth straight loss. Tommy Sommer struck out four and walked three over 5 ⅓ innings, all three runs he allowed scoring on a bomb with… one out in the fifth inning.

The Dash did come back to score three late, so Chase Plymell’s scoreless inning and two-thirds could have been crucial, but the normally indomitable Skylar Árias served up a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth that was enough to put the Crawdads over the top. In his first 15 appearances with the Dash, Árias went 15 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 8 BB, 27 K. In four appearances since then, including one with the Barons, he’s thrown 2 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K.

Duke Ellis singled on the second pitch of the game (and stole his 47th base) so there were no concerns about being no-hit until one out in the ninth like yesterday, but they certainly weren’t pouring on the offense. They scored their first two runs in the eighth: Ellis singled leading off, Bryan Ramos walked, Luis Mieses was hit by a pitch, and with one out and the bases loaded, a run scored on an error when Alsander Womack lined out to short. The second run scored on a wild pitch. Ben Norman walked and Adam Hackenberg was hit by a pitch, again loading the bases, but Harvin Mendoza lined out to end the inning.

Just one more run scored in the ninth, one fewer than they needed: Tyler Osik drew a pinch-hit walk and Ellis doubled him to third, setting up Colson Montgomery for the sacrifice fly. With the speedy Ellis on third and one out, Ramos struck out looking on three pitches and Mieses popped up to end the game.

Box score link

The Cannon Ballers led this one 3-0 after one, then trailed 5-3 after five, 9-3 after six, and 12-3 after eight, the eventual final score. Their record is 48-64. Dylan Burns, 25 and signed in May as an undrafted free agent, made his first Single-A start after 11 for the ACL and gave up just one earned run, although he did give up four unearned runs as well on a pair of infield errors by Wilber Sánchez and Wilfred Veras (the 12th for both).

Frander Veras pitched two outs of the sixth, allowing four runs in the meantime, before Tyson Messer got a quick out to end the inning. 2022 16th-round pick Tristan Stivors appeared for the third time at the level, pitching around a hit and a walk for a third scoreless outing.

Liam Jenkins started the eighth; in 10 games since July 3, he’d thrown 16 ⅔ innings and allowed one earned run (and one unearned), despite walking 14 to 18 strikeouts. That luck did not hold tonight: He walked the first four three batters faced, two of them on four pitches apiece, then hit the next batter with a pitch to force in a run and walked what would be his last batter of the inning for another. He was replaced by Rigo Fernández, who did allow in one inherited run on a sacrifice fly but otherwise escaped undamaged.

The Ballers’ entire offensive gasp happened in the top of the first inning. Andy Atwood walked to open the game, and after Jordan Sprinkle popped out, DJ Gladney was hit by a pitch to put two on. Veras’s base hit knocked in Atwood for one run and 11th-rounder Jacob Burke’s first career triple put them up 3-0; he was then thrown out at home during an at-bat on what Gameday does not acknowledge as a caught stealing.

That inning accounted for two of their three total hits, the other a third-inning single off the bat of Colby Smelley. The team did walk six times, two of those by Logan Glass, but they did not walk enough times to score 10 runs for the win.

Don’t ask questions, okay!!!!

Box score link

Like the Cannon Ballers, the DSL Sox scraped up only three hits, falling to 29-26 against the 16-36 DSL Blue Jays. Jesus Mendez allowed three runs in the second after a scoreless first; he was removed after two walks, two wild pitches, and a single, then Ronny Robles tripled in both inherited runs to put the Jays up 3-0. That became a 4-0 lead shortly thereafter on a one-out single. That was the only run allowed by Robles himself, though, and he threw four more scoreless innings afterwards. Both Jeremy and Daniel González threw scoreless innings as well.

The Sox did scratch back a little, most notably on Godwin Bennett’s inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning, his 10th round-tripper of the year in just 39 games; the 19-year-old is batting .298/.418/.640. A four-walk fifth forced in one more run and Arnold Prado’s seventh-inning double scored Ronny Hernández from a leadoff walk for their third and final run of the game. Prado also accounted for the third hit, a ninth-inning single.

