White Sox Minor League Update: August 1, 2022

Would you have bet more that more former major leaguers would be playing for the ACL White Sox on Monday night than 2022 draft choices? Romy González, whose .672 OPS in 27 games at Triple-A Charlotte this year can be deemed as nothing short of devastatingly disappointing, registered his first injury rehab game at Camelback Ranch tonight, going 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in his second at-bat, in the third inning. Tonight was also Romy’s first-ever game for the AZL/ACL White Sox, as in 2018 after being drafted, he reported directly to the Great Falls High-Rookie affiliate.

Perhaps getting a sense of a big leaguer’s experience inspired the White Sox tonight, because it’s otherwise tough to explain the 15-23 Sox upsetting the 28-10 Rangers. Dylan Burns led the way, with a fabulous, scoreless five innings for the win. The rest of the pen followed suit scoreless, until Axel Acevedo in the ninth. Strangely the other extra-base hitters in this game (Layant Tapia, double and homer, and Chase Krogman, triple) also stranded five runners apiece in the game, as the Complex Sox were just 1-of-7 with RISP.

Poll Who was the MVP of the Complex Sox’s upset win over the Rangers? Romy González: 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, LOB

Layant Tapia: 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K, 5 LOB

Dylan Burns: 5 IP, 4 H, BB, 6 K, WIN

Oriel Castro: 2 IP, H, K

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in the Complex Sox’s upset win over the Rangers? Chase Krogman: 1-for-4, R, 3B, 3 K, 5 LOB

Manuel Guariman: 0-for-4, 2 LOB, GIDP, PB, 1-for-1 CS

A mild-mannered, 2-2 game, scheduled for just seven innings, turned ugly for the DSL Sox in the sixth inning, as the Blue Jays erupted for five runs off of Ronny Robles, who took the loss and saw his ERA swell to 6.68. That’s a shame, because Jesus Mendez and José Mendoza had combined for a pretty swell five innings before Robles.

Offensively, it was mostly the Ryan Burrowes and Carlos Jiménez show, although Loidel Chapelli Jr. boosted his OPS to 1.215 with another (yes, six on the young year) triple.

Poll The DSL Jays got the best of our DSL Sox on Monday. Who was the Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes: 3-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, K, E

Carlos Jiménez: 2-for-3, 2B, SB, RBI

