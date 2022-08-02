Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

After a disappointing performance from the offense, the White Sox (51-51) will get another chance against the Royals (41-62).
Lucas Giolito will be the starting pitcher for the South Siders. It has been a difficult season for the talented starter, who enters this game with a 5.14 ERA, a 4.55 xERA, and a 4.45 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher in 96 1⁄3 innings. Giolito will likely need to return to his 2019-21 form for the White Sox to have a decent chance at a playoff run this season.
Brad Keller, a right-handed pitcher who is responsible for an epic TA bat flip, will start for Kansas City. Keller has a 4.18 ERA, a 3.88 xERA, and a 4.26 FIP, rendering him 1.0-fWAR pitcher in 107 2⁄3 innings. In 91 2⁄3 career innings against the White Sox, Keller has a strong ERA of 3.34. Hopefully, the White Sox can break that trend against not only Keller but against all unremarkable right-handed pitchers.
Here are tonight’s starting lineups:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2022
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 4.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/o60Lgw7NXA
UPDATED LINEUP:— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 2, 2022
RF MJ Melendez
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
C Salvador Perez
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
3B Hunter Dozier
1B Nick Pratto
CF Michael A. Taylor
LF Kyle Isbel
2B Nicky Lopez
Even though the trade deadline was at 5 p.m. Central, the White Sox did not have much to report. However, they did make these announcements:
#WhiteSox announce six roster moves: pic.twitter.com/QlphkwLc3l— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2022
There was also some action down on the farm.
ROSTER MOVES: RHP Jason Bilous was promoted to Charlotte today from the @BhamBarons! Additionally, RHP Lane Ramsey was activated off the Injured List & RHP Yacksel Ríos was released.— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 2, 2022
: @laurawolffphoto pic.twitter.com/3ZXjQMYaIt
ROSTER MOVES:— Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) August 2, 2022
RHP Norge Vera & RHP Nick Gallagher have been promoted to the @WSDashBaseball pic.twitter.com/PPNV6xAWs1
Best of luck to these players moving forward.
Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to get back above .500.
