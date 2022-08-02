Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

After a disappointing performance from the offense, the White Sox (51-51) will get another chance against the Royals (41-62).

Lucas Giolito will be the starting pitcher for the South Siders. It has been a difficult season for the talented starter, who enters this game with a 5.14 ERA, a 4.55 xERA, and a 4.45 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher in 96 1⁄ 3 innings. Giolito will likely need to return to his 2019-21 form for the White Sox to have a decent chance at a playoff run this season.

Brad Keller, a right-handed pitcher who is responsible for an epic TA bat flip, will start for Kansas City. Keller has a 4.18 ERA, a 3.88 xERA, and a 4.26 FIP, rendering him 1.0-fWAR pitcher in 107 2⁄ 3 innings. In 91 2⁄ 3 career innings against the White Sox, Keller has a strong ERA of 3.34. Hopefully, the White Sox can break that trend against not only Keller but against all unremarkable right-handed pitchers.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

UPDATED LINEUP:



RF MJ Melendez

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

C Salvador Perez

DH Vinnie Pasquantino

3B Hunter Dozier

1B Nick Pratto

CF Michael A. Taylor

LF Kyle Isbel

2B Nicky Lopez

Even though the trade deadline was at 5 p.m. Central, the White Sox did not have much to report. However, they did make these announcements:

There was also some action down on the farm.

Best of luck to these players moving forward.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. It is time to get back above .500.