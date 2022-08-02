Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Royals 2

Well, friends, this might be bleak. After an embarrassing loss last night, the White Sox look to claim game two against the Royals.

But first, a little drama.

La Russa not speaking pregame. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) August 2, 2022

Here is how Tony La Russa, if he was awake while the lineup was being constructed, is putting the guys out there.

Also, please be nice to the social media people. It’s not their fault.

It’s gotta be tough being the social media guy for the Sox right now. Check the comments https://t.co/oiAfiUzrQN — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) August 2, 2022

Bueller?

WHO'S EXCITED FOR WHITE SOX BASEBALL???!!!! — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 3, 2022

Andrew Vaughn showcases his wheels for his first professional triple, and Eloy Jiménez drives him in to put the White Sox on top early.

If you had Vaughn hitting a triple on your bingo card, bravo. — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) August 3, 2022

A run in the first??? — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) August 3, 2022

Eloy steals after a wild pitch, and MVPito knocks him in making it 2-0, Sox.

August Abreu! — Father Sean (@sean_janko) August 3, 2022

Am I enjoying the ride again? — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 3, 2022

The enjoyment didn’t last long, though.

Giolito walked the first two in the third, went 3-1 on Witt Jr. but came back to get him on a long fly to right. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 3, 2022

bobby witt jr. lacks wit — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 3, 2022

It’s 3-2, Sox.

Incoming Lucas collapse — Lou (@brons_medal) August 3, 2022

Thankfully, the struggles didn’t last long, and Lucas bounced back.

Gio has faced adversity and has seemed to recover ...great to see — Zach (@zachsox) August 3, 2022

And the Big Baby starts heating up fans and the scoreboard. It’s now 5-2.

2020 Eloy is back. Season back on. — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) August 3, 2022

Imagine Eloy’s thigh highs with the vests. I would love the vest jerseys to make a comeback. — Laura (@lakemiwsox) August 3, 2022

Jake Diekman makes his first mound appearance in a Sox uniform, wearing No. 55.

The new guy pic.twitter.com/7SyqEF1UWJ — John Totura (@JETotura) August 3, 2022

Hey! He did OK!

Diek, man — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 3, 2022

Katz fixed Diekman — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 3, 2022

We’ve got the bases loaded and no outs.

Eloy grand slam? Who says no? — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) August 3, 2022

It didn’t happen. Tim Anderson is was doubled up at third, too. So, two gone. But Josh Harrison got home to make it 6-2.

God job Tim. NOT — Kevin Shannon (@KevinMShannon) August 3, 2022

Two outs, one on — sounds like a job for Pito. And indeed, it’s 8-2, Sox. And Brad Keller exits.

Trade deadline? We have August Abreu — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 3, 2022

The 8 runs is BY FAR the most runs that the #WhiteSox have scored off of Brad Keller (he gave up 5 in his 1st start vs Sox in 2018). Double their season run output vs him — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 3, 2022

Joe Kelly came in for the seventh, and well, it was finally a good outing.

Joe Kelly’s ground ball rate this season has actually been insane — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 3, 2022

Gavin Sheets makes it 9-2 in the seventh.

GAVIN BONDS IS BACK BABY — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) August 3, 2022

THIS TEAM RAKES

(Sometimes, maybe, but not all the time, usually, depends on the day) — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 3, 2022

We’re back, babyyyyy.

Cleveland and Minnesota have both lost — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) August 3, 2022

Sox win!

The Sox ain’t gonna score a combined 8 runs the rest of the week — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) August 3, 2022

They should play every game like that imo — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) August 3, 2022

Who owns Brad Keller? pic.twitter.com/zl37BAzxXS — Luis Robert and Justin Fields enthusiast (@BenTheSoxFan) August 3, 2022

Get your rest, friends, it’s a quick turnaround tomorrow.