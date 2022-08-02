 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Royals 2

Yes, you read that right.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@aliwhitesox

Well, friends, this might be bleak. After an embarrassing loss last night, the White Sox look to claim game two against the Royals.

But first, a little drama.

Here is how Tony La Russa, if he was awake while the lineup was being constructed, is putting the guys out there.

Also, please be nice to the social media people. It’s not their fault.

Bueller?

Andrew Vaughn showcases his wheels for his first professional triple, and Eloy Jiménez drives him in to put the White Sox on top early.

Eloy steals after a wild pitch, and MVPito knocks him in making it 2-0, Sox.

The enjoyment didn’t last long, though.

It’s 3-2, Sox.

Thankfully, the struggles didn’t last long, and Lucas bounced back.

And the Big Baby starts heating up fans and the scoreboard. It’s now 5-2.

Jake Diekman makes his first mound appearance in a Sox uniform, wearing No. 55.

Hey! He did OK!

We’ve got the bases loaded and no outs.

It didn’t happen. Tim Anderson is was doubled up at third, too. So, two gone. But Josh Harrison got home to make it 6-2.

Two outs, one on — sounds like a job for Pito. And indeed, it’s 8-2, Sox. And Brad Keller exits.

Joe Kelly came in for the seventh, and well, it was finally a good outing.

Gavin Sheets makes it 9-2 in the seventh.

We’re back, babyyyyy.

Sox win!

Get your rest, friends, it’s a quick turnaround tomorrow.

