Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and happy AL Central race to the top. If you told me at the beginning of the season that Johnny Cueto and Dylan Cease would be the only two White Sox starting pitchers that made me feel optimistic, I’d have laughed in your face.

As optimistic White Sox fans, the mental gymnastics we’ve been performing in the deep recesses of our minds would cause anyone motion sickness, as our idealism waxes and wanes more wildly than Steve Stone’s attitude. For those pessimistic readers among us, you’ve likely been tempering your expectations from the jump, and you’d be smart to do so, as White Sox fans have suffered a lifetime through the ringer.

Today, we’re taking an optimistic approach. Cueto’s last outing was pure fire, and he’s been consistently low-scoring in all but one of his starts.

Johnny Cueto's earned runs allowed per 2022 start:

0, 0, 5, 3, 3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 1 pic.twitter.com/bf53cmNHOD — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 16, 2022

And Cueto (4-1, 2.47 ERA) has fared pretty well against the Guardians:

Johnny Cueto vs #Guardians

A- matchup



5.72 Innings, 2.81 Runs

5.86 Hits, 3.68 Ks, 1.55 BBs



Best Matchup: Austin Hedges (A+)

Worst Matchup: Jose Ramirez (F)



Win: 29%, Loss: 31%, No Dec: 40% pic.twitter.com/UYnfHH96S5 — BallparkPal: White Sox (@BallparkPal_CHW) July 23, 2022

In fact, if you wanted to, you could even wear your Cueto pride, thanks to our pal Adrian.

Here are your lineups for today:

Luis Robert is back! And let’s hope he can stay alive! Let’s stay optimistic and focus instead on how Elvis Andrus gets another chance to make a good impression.

Here’s the Cleveland lineup:

Shane Bieber is looking to get the good guys swinging early, and in a division race this tight, let’s hope he’s pulled early.

Shane Bieber is a strong favorite vs the #WhiteSox tonight coming off a solid start where he went 7 innings vs the #BlueJays.



The #Guardians are 14-0 since 2020 when Bieber starts as a favorite when he pitched 7+ innings last start.@Killer_Trends #SDQL #MLB #gamblingtwitter pic.twitter.com/ka9QGpylH1 — SportsBook Breakers (@SBBreakers) August 20, 2022

I’m looking forward to bring you the postgame highlights after a unwelcomed respite, so I’ll be happy no matter what happens with this game. Catch the game live on NBC Sports Chicago at 5:10 p.m. CST, listen on AM 1000, or do that combo thing where you watch on mute and listen on the radio.