Bird App Recap: White Sox 2, Guardians 0

In Cueto we trust.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@SDJ5K

It’s time for the White Sox to rebound after an embarrassing loss to the Guardians last night. Luis Robert is alive, and Eloy Jiménez seems to be in good shape after his apparent injury. No Andrew Vaughn, though.

Fans waited two hours and 56 minutes for baseball after a lot of rain in Cleveland.

The pitching matchup is outstanding.

Time for a quick farm system update: I know SSS writer Tommy Barbee is thrilled.

Oh, Lenyn Sosa is back to going yard, too.

Gavin Sheets finds a corner, and coasts into second.

But you know, death, taxes ...

Will he make it to No. 700 this season?

Johnny Cueto is scoreless through three.

This game is a real barnburner. Still tied at zero, as we head to the top of the fifth.

Honestly, what’s the worst that could happen?

José Abreu hits one to the center field wall and plates Luis Robert: It’s 1-0 White Sox in the sixth.

Alas, Abreu is stranded on third.

Cueto is still scoreless through six with 72 pitches.

A Yasmani Grandal single? In this economy?

Actually, he’s out trying to score from second on a single (!?!), and worse, is clutching his knee in pain.

This would just make too much sense.

The Sox are now up, 2-0, after Elvis Andrus manufactured his own run.

Some positives:

EIGHT SCORELESS INNINGS!

The White Sox issued an update, as it were, on Grandal.

Honestly, let’s go.

Adam Engel steps in.

Cueto gets pulled with two outs and one on.

Hats off though. He’s one hell of a pitcher.

Truth.

Quick turnaround tomorrow, get some rest!

Self-promotional tweet, shout-out to designer Adrian Serrano and approving reader benjie wagner:

