Bird App Recap: White Sox 2, Guardians 0

It’s time for the White Sox to rebound after an embarrassing loss to the Guardians last night. Luis Robert is alive, and Eloy Jiménez seems to be in good shape after his apparent injury. No Andrew Vaughn, though.

Fans waited two hours and 56 minutes for baseball after a lot of rain in Cleveland.

A huge ovation for the Guardians grounds crew — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2022

The pitching matchup is outstanding.

Cueto Night — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 21, 2022

Bieber pitching? This game might be over by 9:18. — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 21, 2022

Time for a quick farm system update: I know SSS writer Tommy Barbee is thrilled.

ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED!!!!



Micker Adolfo goes YARD, WAAAAY YARD! pic.twitter.com/yTNyYh7mdT — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 21, 2022

Oh, Lenyn Sosa is back to going yard, too.

So long, so gone!!!!



Another day, another homer from Lenyn Sosa!!! pic.twitter.com/PQMMVmUPaw — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 21, 2022

Gavin Sheets finds a corner, and coasts into second.

I have decided that I like Gavin Sheets. — larry southsidesox (@SouthSidelarry) August 21, 2022

But you know, death, taxes ...

Sheets stays planted on second as Grandal strikes out, Andrus flies to right. https://t.co/hacLKgBPHD — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 21, 2022

Will he make it to No. 700 this season?

73 year old Albert Pujols is out homering the White Sox — A.J. (@AJEarley4) August 21, 2022

Johnny Cueto is scoreless through three.

The Sox better bring Cueto back next season. — LeonardPartVII (@Leonard42) August 21, 2022

This game is a real barnburner. Still tied at zero, as we head to the top of the fifth.

Just an unbelievably boring offense. Ground ball after ground ball after ground ball day after day after day. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 21, 2022

In case you forgot, White Sox, a run is when you touch all the bases and then end up where you started. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 21, 2022

Honestly, what’s the worst that could happen?

Give Johnny Cueto a bat. Seriously. — Jimmy (@JGRAD99) August 21, 2022

José Abreu hits one to the center field wall and plates Luis Robert: It’s 1-0 White Sox in the sixth.

Glad to see August Abreu with AB extra base hit https://t.co/HdDwkj417b pic.twitter.com/KEfyIRn5cp — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) August 21, 2022

Alas, Abreu is stranded on third.

Another run would’ve been neat — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 21, 2022

Cueto is still scoreless through six with 72 pitches.

Johnny Cueto is literally my god. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 21, 2022

A Yasmani Grandal single? In this economy?

YAS BACK?! — Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) August 21, 2022

Actually, he’s out trying to score from second on a single (!?!), and worse, is clutching his knee in pain.

This would just make too much sense.

With Grandal as the lead runner in a low scoring game in the seventh, seemed like an opportunity to pinch run Adam Engel and let Seby Zavala catch the final three innings. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 21, 2022

The Sox are now up, 2-0, after Elvis Andrus manufactured his own run.

Elvis: a little less conservation, a little more home plate please #changethegame — Southside Strider (@51stPlate) August 21, 2022

Some positives:

Seven scoreless for Johnny Cueto, hurling a gem tonight. He's at 90 pitches.



White Sox 2, Cleveland 0 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 21, 2022

Rangers beat the twins. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) August 21, 2022

EIGHT SCORELESS INNINGS!

THE SHIMMY WITH 8 INNINGS. pic.twitter.com/yW2e41T0PQ — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 21, 2022

The White Sox issued an update, as it were, on Grandal.

Yasmani Grandal left the game with left knee discomfort and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2022

Honestly, let’s go.

Cueto is starting the 9th at 100 pitchers to face Ramirez and Naylor??????? — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) August 21, 2022

Adam Engel steps in.

Engels in the Outfield for the first out #WhiteSox — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 21, 2022

Cueto gets pulled with two outs and one on.

If this pays off, great, but I'm not sure I see the point leaving your 2nd best starter in for 110+ pitches only to pull him with 1 out to go. — J. Quaggles, Esquire (@Quaggs00) August 21, 2022

Hats off though. He’s one hell of a pitcher.

Cueto really just pitched 8 2/3 innings and didn't give up a run — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) August 21, 2022

Johnny Cueto: 2.17 ERA during his last 10 starts (all quality starts) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 21, 2022

Truth.

Every time I’m ready to quit on this season, Johnny Cueto refuses to let that happen. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 21, 2022

Quick turnaround tomorrow, get some rest!

Self-promotional tweet, shout-out to designer Adrian Serrano and approving reader benjie wagner: