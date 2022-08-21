Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 2, Guardians 0

On Saturday, the Chicago defeated Cleveland, 2-0, at Progressive Field. The White Sox move to 62-59, now 2 1⁄2 games behind the 64-56 Guardians for the AL Central crown.
The Starters
Johnny Cueto started for the White Sox, pitching 8 2⁄3 scoreless on five hits and a walk while striking out two.
Cueto used a six-pitch arsenal in his 113-pitch start, throwing his 4-seamer 29 times. He had the most CSW success with his slider, generating eight called strikes from his 17 sliders. While losing spin from his three most-used pitches, Cueto gained velocity on three of his four top pitches.
Cueto’s breakdown looked like this:
Shane Bieber took the mound for the Guardians. Bieber went 6 1⁄3 innings, giving up an earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out four.
Bieber used a five-pitch arsenal in his 99-pitch start, using his slider 30 times. He had the most CSW success with his 4-seamer (minimum five pitches), generating eight called strikes and a whiff for a 36% CSW rate. Bieber gained spin on his entire arsenal.
Here’s how Bieber’s start shook out:
Pressure Play
With one on, nobody out in the bottom of the eighth, Guardians center fielder Myles Straw reached on a fielder’s choice with an out at second base.
The play had a game-high 3.03 LI.
Pressure Cooker
Straw had a 2.00 pLI from the bottom of the order, going 0-for-3.
Top Play
With one on, one out in a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, White Sox first baseman José Abreu doubled to center to put Chicago ahead, 1-0.
The RBI double added .186 WPA for the White Sox.
Top Performer
Cueto added .569 WPA (!) for the White Sox in his 8 2⁄3 scoreless innings of work.
Smackdown
Luckiest hit: White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a .100 xBA single in the top of the seventh.
Toughest out: White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus hit a .720 xBA line out in the top of the second.
Hardest hit: Guardians DH Oscar Gonzalez hit a 108.6 mph single in the bottom of the fifth.
Weakest contact: White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock hit a 49.8 mph ground out leading off the game.
Longest hit: Abreu’s go-ahead double was hit 392 feet.
Magic Number: 4
The White Sox are now four games above .500 on the road this season. Their 32-28 away record is the best in the AL Central.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLId measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP in the 2-0 win against the Guardians?
-
100%
Johnny Cueto: 8.2 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, BB, 2 K, .569 WPA
-
0%
José Abreu: 1-for-3, RBI, .159 WPA
-
0%
Liam Hendriks: 0.1 IP, K, .043 WPA
-
0%
Luis Robert: 1-for-3. R, BB, K, .040 WPA
Poll
Who was the White Sox Cold Cat in the 2-0 win against the Guardians?
-
100%
Yoán Moncada: 0-for-4, K, -.132 WPA
-
0%
AJ Pollock: 0-for-4, -.061 WPA
-
0%
Josh Harrison: 0-for-3, K, -.007 WPA
