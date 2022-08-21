Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians, Peacock breakfast date

Sorry to be brief with the gamethread, but I finished editing about five hours ago and should still be sleeping. Maybe we could stand to sell a few more T-shirts.

Tony may also still be sleeping, because the lineup for this morning’s game came pretty late, and took awhile to show up at MLB or on the team’s Twitter site:

Notable is Luis Robert leading off, Romy González getting the start at second — and though not in the lineup, there’s a new catcher on the roster!

As forecast by pretty much anyone last night, Carlos Pérez is up and ready to make his major league debut. He’ll be backing up Seby Zavala today, so let’s root for Joe McEwing to avoid sending Seby to his death on a shallow single tapped to center, because otherwise that will legit make Romy, or Josh Harrison, or, dunno, José Abreu the backup catcher today.

As for the home plate debacle last night:

Prior to today’s series finale, the #WhiteSox announced the following 3 roster moves:



- Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain;

- Selected the contract of C Carlos Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte;

- Transferred RHP Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2022

Yasmani Grandal has been diagnosed with a left knee strain, which, wasn’t he favoring his right knee last night? Or maybe he was favoring no knees, which is what gets you carried off of the field. Anyway, to make room, no big moves, just Kyle Crick being moved to the 60-man IL. So Crick isn’t walking through that door any time soon to save the season.

On the Cleveland side, well, a home-cooked meal and their own bed didn’t do anything for the social media person’s rubber game prep, either:

Dylan Cease throws for Chicago, Aaron Civale on the Cleveland side. Civale’s numbers suck this year (5.63 ERA) but, whatever, this game is for big momentum heading in to the final six weeks. So it’s instructive that Yoán Moncada, Luis, Eloy Jiménez, and in a very small sample Elvis Andrus have seen Civale VERY well in their careers.

This game is on Peacock exclusively, and I’m too tired to tell you how to watch it. Plus I need to conserve my energy in order to recap a game I’m not even sure how to watch.

The first pitch, rain (apparently) pending, is 11:05 a.m., and it is certain you can at least listen on ESPN 1000 on your AM dial.

So that’s it, friends. Hope you get your money’s worth today.