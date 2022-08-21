Bird App Recap: White Sox vs Guardians, Rainout Edition

Yes, the White Sox vs. Guardians series finale has been postponed to a later date, but let’s see how we got to that point.

It’s early on a Sunday, but there’s White Sox baseball to be played and it’s the final game of this three-game series against the division-leading Guardians. Can the Sox gain another game on Cleveland? Let’s find out ...

... Or maybe not

It’s raining water in Northeast Ohio https://t.co/HskSaN6KwE — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 21, 2022

Let’s check-in on the roster moves after Yasmani Grandal’s injury last night, then.

Prior to today’s series finale, the #WhiteSox announced the following 3 roster moves:



- Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain;

- Selected the contract of C Carlos Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte;

- Transferred RHP Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2022

Weather update: Bad

Tarp going back on the field — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2022

Fun? In this economy? Not likely

There is a meeting of the minds between grounds crew and both managers going on in left field.



Near the Sox dugout, Andrew Vaughn--who is trying to grow his mustache out over his lip bruise--seems to be petitioning for a tarp slide. Team approval seems unlikely — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 21, 2022

Seems like Cleveland needs the Sodfather.

That is a problem but you can’t tell me a professional grounds crew can’t make that playable. #ClevelandIsScared https://t.co/dsv6lEc2TB — SSN - Chicago White Sox (@SSN_WhiteSox) August 21, 2022

And now we wait!

Fans boo as announcement goes on board: "We are currently in consultation with MLB, umpires and grounds crew on conditions of the field and if they are suitable to play. Update within next 60 to 90 minutes when there has been determination if field is playable." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 21, 2022

Hope?

Now bright sunshine at the ballpark — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2022

Maybe not.

With somewhat ominous clouds in the background — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2022

An update on Grandal:

Yasmani Grandal avoided major injury, per White Sox pic.twitter.com/V7ifLMbNgL — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 21, 2022

Rain delay, or fever dream?

I'm enjoying the weird video of the field on Peacock with the random and barely decipherable audio clips of a PA announcer in the distance. How bizarre. It's like something from my nightmares. #changethegame — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) August 21, 2022

The baseball gods are not kind.

I like that the Baseball Gods are punishing the MLB with a rain delay for scheduling a 10:30am baseball game.#WhiteSox #ChangeTheGame — Tony (@jaycTony) August 21, 2022

No updates since the last update, which was that we were going to get an update in an hour or so.

This weather delay is pissing me off. Make up your mind so I can at least get on with my day. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 21, 2022

Gotta make sure the field is in good condition for White Sox baseball!

The warning track has to be in tip top shape considering that’s as far as our Sox can hit the ball. — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) August 21, 2022

Is this our sweet release?

Dugouts are getting cleared, still no official update — EG (@mysoxarewhite) August 21, 2022

Can’t face Dylan Cease if the game is never played.

Guardians don't want to face Cease. — Dos Can Sox (@DosCanSox) August 21, 2022

The Guardians last night knowing Cease is supposed to go today… pic.twitter.com/647fkwey0H — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 21, 2022

Game is postponed, Kansas City tomorrow. Enjoy your day, folks!