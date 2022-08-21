White Sox at Guardians, PPD (warning track quagmire)

We will still have a Jordan Hass Bird App Recap coming at you later today — a first, a rainout! — but here’s the immediate news that after hours of delay, today’s series finale was postponed due to rain.

Today's game has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The rescheduled contest will be announced at a later time.



Fans with tickets to today's postponed game can exchange into one of 22 game options. — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 21, 2022

It’s a blessing in disguise for any MLB team in mid-August to get a break, but particularly for the White Sox, who are in the middle of a stretch that sees them playing 22 games in 21 days.

No announcements made, but presumably Dylan Cease pushes his start to tomorrow’s 2 p.m. makeup at Kansas City before heading on to Baltimore to finish out the road trip.

The extra day should be a big help for Michael Kopech in particular, who has thrown more than 110 innings already this season and will probably benefit from even just a one-day push. He was scheduled to take the ball for the makeup game on Monday, but now likely opens the Orioles series on Tuesday.

Also, don’t be shocked if Tony La Russa uses the occasion of tomorrow’s day game against a lesser opponent to give Carlos Pérez his first career MLB start behind the plate.