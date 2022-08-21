White Sox Minor League Update: August 21, 2022

#UPDATE Colson Montgomery is making the jump to AA!



The Tri-State SS will move from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (@WSDashBaseball) to Double-A (@BhamBarons) tomorrow. It will be his third team this summer. @SouthridgeR @colsonmontgom23 @TJMONTGOMERY17 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) August 21, 2022

Yep, some potential top prospect news with Colson Montgomery. It looks like he is heading to Birmingham and pulling a José Rodríguez by getting that rare second promotion, jumping from Kannapolis to Birmingham in one year. If his time in High-A is truly over, he finishes with a .258/.387/.417 slash line, for a 123 wRC+. More impressive, and a big part of Montgomery's ascendence, he leaves with the same number of walks (26) as strikeouts (26). Does this also mean he will be getting that coveted Arizona Fall League assignment?

Davis Martin just misses out on a quality start, by just one out, in the Knights win. Martin could be one of the two players added back to the MLB roster come September, and this start puts him back on track. Now, the guy who replaced him, Zach Muckenhirn, did not have a great day and allowed three runs right away. That put Matt Foster in a bind, and he allowed the tying run in the seventh. The offense took over with some power after that, so it ended up being OK, but the bullpen was not good for the Knights.

Nick Ciuffo provided that first big hit, a three-run shot in the eighth. He had an outside shot to get thet 40-man spot after Grandal went down, so he seemed a bit miffed in losing out to Carlos Pérez and took it out on this baseball.

Just in the NICK of time!!!@nciuffo14 gives us the lead with a 3-run homer! pic.twitter.com/HOtemu7NAb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 21, 2022

The homer led to the win, but a more exciting play was next: an inside-the-park homer from Mark Payton.

Stop what you are doing & WATCH THIS!!!!@MarkPayton2 with an INSIDE-THE-PARK HR!!!! pic.twitter.com/UbHXEneVcZ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 21, 2022

Quite frankly, it makes more sense to give the outfielder that dives and whiffs an error, so a triple plus E-8 on the run makes the most sense to me, but it is more fun for it to be a homer in the box score. Ciuffo and Payton had two hits, and a couple of other Knights did, too (Lenyn Sosa and Laz Rivera). Blake Rutherford led the team in hits, as he’s continued to show gap power. He had two doubles among his three hits.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Blake Rutherford: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Nick Ciuffo: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 33% Mark Payton: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

16% Blake Rutherford: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

50% Nick Ciuffo: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Zach Muckenhirn: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

100% Zach Muckenhirn: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

This did not go as planned for the Barons, who decided to have a bullpen day to rest some starting pitchers. After 13 runs over 19 runners on base, it was not the best Sunday experiment. The first four arms used just were not good today. JB Olson (two runs), Haylen Green (three runs), Trey Jeans (three runs), and Ángel Acevedo (four runs) allowed 12 runs in just seven innings, so the game was over pretty quickly.

On offense, it was a pretty special day for Raudy Read.

The smile on his face says it all

Congratulations to Raudy Read on his 100th career HR!

Birmingham: 3 Tennessee: 3 pic.twitter.com/ei2vkNwOue — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 21, 2022

It was Read’s 100th professional homer, and if you peep the linescore, yeah, it was actually close for a time. Read finished the day going 4-for-4, a typical Read day when the rest of the team is not performing. Oscar Colás had a double and a walk today, so he is still barely holding on to his 1.000 OPS.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Raudy Read: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Nobody else deserves a vote, vote for Raudy vote view results 71% Raudy Read: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (5 votes)

28% Nobody else deserves a vote, vote for Raudy (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Evan Skoug: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Ángel Acevedo: 2 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Trey Jeans: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 33% Evan Skoug: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

33% Ángel Acevedo: 2 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

33% Trey Jeans: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Two big innings, a four-run first and a five-run fourth, give Winston-Salem the win. They are out of the running for a playoff spot, but maybe a streak to season’s end can give them a .500 record in the second half. Cristian Mena started today and hey, it is late August with weeks left in the season, so if you are an important pitching prospect, you’re not pitching much. Mena went through two innings with 34 pitches. The command wasn’t there, with a 50-50 split between balls and strikes, so that probably got him pulled after two instead of getting a chance at three innings. The middle of the bullpen did try and give the game away: Wilber Perez allowed four runs in the sixth, and Luis Amaya and Everhett Hazelwood gave up three more in the final two innings to make it a game at the end and give Skylar Arias a shot for a save.

On offense, it was a great day for all but one bat. Luis Mieses and Tyler Osik homered today, and had the same line.

Both went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Osik’s second hit was a double, so give him the better day overall. Bryan Ramos had a couple of singles today, too, along with Duke Ellis, who stole his 50th bag of the year. This might not be an indicator of the best offensive performance of the day, but Alsander Womack walked four times, at the very least, that is very impressive.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Tyler Osik: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Mieses: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 66% Tyler Osik: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

33% Luis Mieses: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Wilber Perez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Wilber Perez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

A shutout win for the Cannon Ballers in a Jared Kelley start — who would have thought that was possible before the season started? Well, let me first pump the breaks on the Kelley side of things first. He did not allow a run in his 3 2⁄ 3 innings, but the command was a struggle again. He walked five batters, but got bailed out in the end by the offense and his bullpen. Manuel Veloz was the middle starter, going innings five through eight. He only allowed one hit, with three strikeouts.

Wes Kath with a smooth stroke to LCF for his 13th HR on the year. He is having a very good day. 2-3 w/ 1B, HR, and 2 BB’s. #Ballers up 3-0 going to the bottom of the 9th. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xjgSxwnIYi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 21, 2022

On offense, yes, that Wes Kath homer was the highlight of the day, but it was after the Cannon Ballers already had a two-run lead. It was not necessary for the win or even to make Kath’s day a good one. He went 2-for-3 with a couple of walks as well and no strikeouts, — pretty much a perfect day for him. Wilfred Veras and Colby Smelley had two hits as well, but they were all singles. Jordan Sprinkle led off today and stole his first Low-A base to go along with his single and walk. Yeah, it was a pretty busy day on offense for a team that scored just three runs.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Wes Kath: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 50% Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

50% Wes Kath: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now