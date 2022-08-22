Gamethread: White Sox at Royals, and then onto another plane

The White Sox had an unexpected day off yesterday after a four-hour rain delay. However, they still had to get on a plane and head to Kansas City and they will be getting on another after this to play in Baltimore. Here are the nine plus Michael Kopech starting today:

This should be the starting lineup most days until the team gets Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal back. Though, I still do not get why Andrew Vaughn is put in right and not left field.

The Sox are sticking with Michael Kopech today as they move Dylan Cease to the starter’s spot tomorrow to go against the better team. He is coming off two quality starts and has three in his last four starts. He is not the dominant strikeout pitcher he was tabbed to be, at least right now he’s not. However, since the All-Star break, he has a 2.93 ERA so he is still effective. He is just pitching instead of throwing past people right now. Quite honestly, the second half of the season was always going to be a question mark from a guy who hadn't pitched more than even 100 innings since 2018. This streak of five starts might be a best-case scenario.

In August, the White Sox offense has been very Soxy, They are 6th in batting average in MLB but bottom five in homers. That is a rate of 48 at-bats per homer, woohoo. Naturally, they have scored the eighth fewest runs with 69.

Here are the Royals for today:

Opening the homestand with Daniel Lynch on the mound vs. the White Sox.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/F28hibAfHt — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2022

Today’s game starts at 1:10pm central. You can watch it on NBC Sports Chicago or listen on WMVP 1000.