Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 112 — Michael Kopech’s out, Tony La Russa isn’t

Outrageous acts demand outrageous podcasts, and six splendid South Side Sox writers (Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Zach Hayes, Dante Jones and Jordan Hass) came together in the aftermath of the Michael Kopech Start to discuss our Chicago White Sox:

Vibe check — not of the team and its prospects, but of your gut feeling as a White Sox fan

Yes, in fact, shit show is two words

Where were the coaching staff and catchers while Kopech was pitching injured, pre-game and in-game?

Tony wants it both ways: The ability to make repeated rookie mistakes and the respect that a Hall-of-Famer Baseball Person merits

The sickening feeling that comes with hate-watching the team you love

As prices plummet, Zach and Chrystal look to take in a game together

Jordan may not be heading to the park soon, for fear of decapitation

How many microbets has Joe won, totaling pennies for the piggy bank?

Which of our many audio clips will end up making the Told You So 2022 World Champion White Sox DVD?

Quick survey: Who wins the Central?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.