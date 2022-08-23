Johnny Cueto Named AL Player of the Week

Amid the chaos that is the 2022 Chicago White Sox, Johnny Cueto was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday, finally getting some of the recognition he deserves — not just for the past week, but for the entire season.

Here's Johnny and the crushing Cards.



Your @chevrolet Players of the Week are Johnny Cueto, Paul Goldschmidt, and Albert Pujols. pic.twitter.com/Jq691tjI9h — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2022

As the South Siders remain on the hunt for a playoff bid, Cueto was able to completely shut down the AL-leading Houston Astros, as well as the division rival Cleveland Guardians. Johnny went for 16 2⁄ 3 innings across both starts, giving up just 11 hits and two runs, while walking only two batters. He posted a dominant 0.54 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP, and was virtually unhittable.

His 2-0 shutout against the Guardians was especially dominant in the race for the AL Central title, where he gave up just five hits and limited any threats from a tough Cleveland lineup. These starts factor into his overall impressive 2.58 ERA on the season, the lowest it’s been since he posted a 2.25 ERA in his 2014 All-Star season.

Johnny, through just three-quarters of a season, has become one of Rick Hahn’s best free agent signings and has been a catalyst for this team while also establishing strong veteran leadership within the clubhouse — even if his “lousy” manager may disagree. He is always ready to compete and continues to put this team in a position to win, with or without the help from his offense.

Johnny Cueto's earned runs allowed per 2022 start:

0, 0, 5, 3, 3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 1, 0 pic.twitter.com/WNzgINeIWJ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 21, 2022

Cueto is back on the bump for some Friday night baseball against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he will make his 18th start of the year as the White Sox cling to playoff hopes.