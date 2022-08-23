 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: August 23, 2022

Project Birmingham is off to a great start, with 18 hits and five scoreless from Sean Burke

By Darren Black
/ new
Bryan Ramos gets three hits, including a homer, in his Barons debut.
Tiffany Wintz/South Side Sox

A great start from John Parke leads to a Charlotte win — I guess miracles do exist! The Knights used two innings to win, with three runs in the second and four insurance runs in the ninth to put away the game. The bats were very active in support of Parke: 13 hits, with Mark Payton having the big one, a two-run homer as he inches closer to 20 on the season. Yolbert Sánchez led the day with three hits, they were of course all singles. The Charlotte weekly MVP last week, Lenyn Sosa, had two hits, too, as he looks to repeat the honor.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Mark Payton: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 80%
    John Parke: 6 IP, 1 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 2 K
    (4 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Bennett Sousa: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Craig Dedelow: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K
    (4 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

So, Project Birmingham is working out just fine so far. With 18 hits from the lineup and five shutout innings from Sean Burke, it is off to a roaring start. Just to round up on all the hits, let’s take it per top prospect.

Sean Burke liked seeing every top hitter in the White Sox system in the lineup behind him:

Wes Kath had two hits, here’s his first:

Wilfred Veras had a couple of hits as well, and guess what, here’s his first:

Luis Mieses hit his first Double-A homer in his 2-for-5 day.

Bryan Ramos had three hits to his name, second-most on the team. One of them, yep, a homer.

For the holdovers aside from Burke, they did well too. The best was Yoelqui Céspedes, who went 4-for-5 today with a homer.

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 16%
    Chris Getz
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Yoelqui Cespedes: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryan Ramos: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Sean Burke: 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 9 K
    (2 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Luke Shilling: 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    Taylor Broadway: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Unlike Kannapolis, Winston-Salem cannot win after losing some of their best players to Birmingham. It was really close, but W-S lost this game by the sixth and could not claw their way back from a five-run deficit. The Chases, Solesky and Plymell, combined for those first five innings and six runs allowed. The rest of the pen was pretty good, and gave the bats the opportunity to come back with no runs over the final three innings. Cam Gallagher certainly tried to keep the runs coming, allowing four runners on base in two innings, but he got out of any jams.

The offense could have ended up winning this game, but they needed more men on base at opportune times: Specifically, for the three solo homers the Dash had today. Harvin Mendoza homered in the sixth, then Caberea Waver and Alsander Womack homered in the seventh. This was Atwood’s first game in High-A, and good for him, you cannot have a much better start at a new level.

Poll

Who was the Dash MVP?

view results
  • 6%
    Andy Atwood: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 93%
    Harvin Mendoza: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Dash Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Chase Solesky: 3 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Chase Plymell: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    James Beard: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

A big win for Kannapolis after losing their top bats, Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath. The draft class came in tonight and did really well. Jordan Sprinkle had a three-hit day at the top of the order. Brooks Baldwin, in his Low-A debut, had a couple of singles as well. Troy Claunch, a UDFA, had two hits too, one of which was a double. Yep, the top three in the lineup had seven hits over 15 at-bats. The big hits went lower in the lineup, with Jacob Burke and Logan Glass each hitting homers; it was Burke’s first Kannapolis homer.

On the mound, Tristan Stivors was the only draftee to pitch for the Cannon Ballers. It did not go well this time out, with two runs allowed in his inning. On the other hand, Jonah Scolaro, a UDFA, started today and was brilliant. He got through five innings with just one run allowed. With two four-run innings during his outing by Kannapolis bats, Scolaro was much better than needed to get the unexpected win.

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP?

view results
  • 33%
    Jordan Sprinkle: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Jacob Burke: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    Jonah Scolaro: 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 K
    (2 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat?

view results
  • 50%
    Jayson Gonzalez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Tristan Stivors: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

A true bullpen game, and a true win for the ACL Sox; 2022 draftees Eric Adler and Ethan Hammerberg had shutout innings and preseason notable prospect Yohemy Nolasco started the game and did well. Two walks in two innings aren’t fantastic but no runs and three strikeouts are. Even former outfielder Anderson Comas got into the game on the mound. He did not have a good time, three hits allowed and a run in one inning.

On offense, it was a pretty similar vibe as the pitchers. Three rookies were at the top of the lineup: Taishi Nakawake, Matt Archer, and Chris Lanzilli. They all had hits, with Archer getting two. The rest of the offense came from established guys like Chase Krogman and Cameron Butler, along with Manuel Guariman and Victor Quezada. Krogman had two hits on the day, and is at least ending his season well in the ACL after a year of struggles. None of them had the impact of Anthony Espinoza, though, who hit a two-run homer.

Poll

Who was the ACL Sox MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Matt Archer: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Anthony Espinoza: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Mason Adams: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Anderson Comas: 1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Eric Hildebrand: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

A seven-inning win for the DSL Sox came after blowing two leads. Ricardo Brizuela gave up the first lead with some bad command in a two-run third. An error in the fifth from Edwin Ramos led to the second blown lead, but it ended up being a-OK in the end. However, the DSL Sox did walk eight times compared to striking out six, so they should have won easily. However, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position will certainly strain run production. Quite a few batters reached base multiple times, but Cesar D’Oleo was the only one who did it with hits. Ryan Castillo reached every time he was up, with two walks and a double. Arnold Prado reached thrice too, including a triple, but he just had the unfortunate fourth plate appearance, so he did record an out.

Poll

Who was the DSL Sox MVP?

view results
  • 100%
    Frankeli Arias: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER (1 R), 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Ryan Castillo: 1-for-1, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cesar D’Eleo: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the DSL Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Randel Mondesi: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ricardo Brizuela: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...