Bird App Recap: Orioles 5, White Sox 3

The White Sox enter a new series against the Baltimore Orioles, as both teams make a push for the playoffs. Here’s how our lousy manager lined them up today behind Dylan Cease:

The White Sox offense jumped alive early in the game, as Eloy mashed a homer to right-center to put the sox on top, 2-0, in the top of the first. A home run?! Run support?! Who are these guys?!

That didn’t last long. Cease gave the runs right back in the bottom of the first, off a three-run bomb from Ryan Mountcastle.

Gavin Sheets is back in town and he is having himself a night. A Gavin Bonds appearance would be nice. But beggars can’t be choosers, I suppose.

Gavin Sheets homecoming, 2-for-2 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 24, 2022

Cease, however, recovered fairly well after he got knocked around a bit in the first.

Since Dylan Cease allowed the HR to Mountcastle in the 1st, he hasn't given up a hit and only allowed Rutschman to reach base on a walk.#WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 24, 2022

The offense looked fantastic in the first, but the South Siders continue to be plagued by singles, bad luck, and poor execution.

The Sox got something cooking in the top of the fifth after a Luis Robert double and an Eloy Jiménez walk, to make it first and second with no outs. Surely the White Sox would score a run, right?

Narrator: The White Sox did not score runs this inning https://t.co/GlzoDFs79N — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 24, 2022

Dylan got himself into a little trouble in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Cedric Mullins to score on a base hit after advancing due to a pickoff attempt throwing error. Sigh, it’s 4-2, Orioles, which feels like 10-2 these days.

Luis just missed a home run to start the seventh, but with the new wall at Camden Yards, it was just a realllllllly deep double. Pain.

Andrew Vaughn came in to pinch-hit and delivered, with a single to center! Good Guys snag one back, and are back within one, at 4-3.

Luis Robert led off the seventh inning with a double. And after two outs, Yoán Moncada won a long battle to extend the inning with a walk. Andrew Vaughn's single brings home Robert to make it a one-run game. It's 4-3. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 24, 2022

Elvis Andrus grounded out to short on the next play. The curse of the singles strikes again.

Jake Diekman recorded two outs in the seventh, but then TLR decided it was the perfect time for a dumb decision and put Jimmy Lambert in to tackle the last out.

The left-field wall robbed its second home run of the day, this time from Seby Zavala, at a rate I thought only Adam Engel could sustain.

Eloy Jiménez got smoked in the elbow by a fastball and had to leave the game, which loaded the bases for José Abreu. But sadly, the South Siders would strand another three on the base paths, bailing the Orioles out once again.

8 left on base for Jose Abreu tonight. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 24, 2022

24 LOB the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/3ksdjVsg6W — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) August 24, 2022

The White Sox offense remained pathetic in the ninth, and they drop the first to the Orioles. It’s looking pretty bleak out there.

White Sox outhit the Orioles 11-5 but lose 5-3.



It's the 2nd time they have outhit an opponent by at least 5 and still lost.



They outhit the Royals 14-8 and lost 5-3 on August 11. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 24, 2022

At least Chicago still has one real team to root for as the Sky advance to the semifinals!