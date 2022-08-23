 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Orioles 5, White Sox 3

Launch the left field wall to the moon

By Kristina Airdo
@capsplswin

The White Sox enter a new series against the Baltimore Orioles, as both teams make a push for the playoffs. Here’s how our lousy manager lined them up today behind Dylan Cease:

The White Sox offense jumped alive early in the game, as Eloy mashed a homer to right-center to put the sox on top, 2-0, in the top of the first. A home run?! Run support?! Who are these guys?!

That didn’t last long. Cease gave the runs right back in the bottom of the first, off a three-run bomb from Ryan Mountcastle.

Chrystal is asking the right questions.

Gavin Sheets is back in town and he is having himself a night. A Gavin Bonds appearance would be nice. But beggars can’t be choosers, I suppose.

Cease, however, recovered fairly well after he got knocked around a bit in the first.

The offense looked fantastic in the first, but the South Siders continue to be plagued by singles, bad luck, and poor execution.

The Sox got something cooking in the top of the fifth after a Luis Robert double and an Eloy Jiménez walk, to make it first and second with no outs. Surely the White Sox would score a run, right?

Dylan got himself into a little trouble in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Cedric Mullins to score on a base hit after advancing due to a pickoff attempt throwing error. Sigh, it’s 4-2, Orioles, which feels like 10-2 these days.

Morale is super-high right now.

Luis just missed a home run to start the seventh, but with the new wall at Camden Yards, it was just a realllllllly deep double. Pain.

This is really just plain rude.

Andrew Vaughn came in to pinch-hit and delivered, with a single to center! Good Guys snag one back, and are back within one, at 4-3.

Elvis Andrus grounded out to short on the next play. The curse of the singles strikes again.

Jake Diekman recorded two outs in the seventh, but then TLR decided it was the perfect time for a dumb decision and put Jimmy Lambert in to tackle the last out.

The left-field wall robbed its second home run of the day, this time from Seby Zavala, at a rate I thought only Adam Engel could sustain.

Eloy Jiménez got smoked in the elbow by a fastball and had to leave the game, which loaded the bases for José Abreu. But sadly, the South Siders would strand another three on the base paths, bailing the Orioles out once again.

The White Sox offense remained pathetic in the ninth, and they drop the first to the Orioles. It’s looking pretty bleak out there.

At least Chicago still has one real team to root for as the Sky advance to the semifinals!

