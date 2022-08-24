Gamethread: White Sox at Orioles

Happy Wednesday! We’ve got another one today at the beautiful Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles, as the Chicago White Sox (62-61) look to get back in the win column.

First, as if this year already isn’t enough, we’ve got the schedule for the full 2023 season if you want to take a look.

For the first time ever, all 30 teams will face each other. So that’s why the format may look a little different than the usual one. Hey, at least we don’t have to face Cleveland as much now.

Now, onto today’s game. Lucas Giolito will be back on the mound. He currently is 9-7 with a 5.34 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. His last time out against the Houston Astros was, let’s just say, not the best. He went just three innings with eight hits, seven earned runs, one walk, and five strikeouts. The Astros went on to win that game 21-5, so let’s just completely erase that one from our memory.

Giolito has the potential to put together a really great start if he keeps his pitch count down and his control up. He uses a variety of four pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 47.2%. He also uses his changeup (25.1%), slider (24.8%), and curveball (2.8%).

The South Siders will face righty Spenser Watkins, who holds a 4-3 record, 4.04 ERA, and 1.33 WHIP. He was signed to a minor league contract this offseason and started the season on the injured list. In the beginning of June he was optioned to Triple-A but seems to be doing great since being called back up in the end of June. In his last game against the Chicago Cubs, Watkins went 5 2⁄ 3 innings with five hits, one earned run, and two strikeouts. Most of his outings this season have been around that range, so the Baltimore pen will be called on for a big effort tonight. Watkins relies on five pitches, using his fastball 40.5% of the time. He also has a cutter (27.2%), slider (16.8%), curveball (10%), and changeup (5.5%).

AJ Pollock will continue to lead it off, followed by Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. José Abreu is back at first followed by the hometowner Gavin Sheets. Yoán Moncada is at third, followed by Elvis Andrus, Romy González, and Seby Zavala ending it off. Eloy Jiménez will get the day off after his hit-by-pitch last night (swelling is down, and he’s on track to start again on Thursday).

Game time is at 6:05 p.m. CT. Watch with Jason and Steve on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN 1000.