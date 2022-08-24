Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Orioles 3

It’s night two in Baltimore. The White Sox are looking for a win against the Orioles. Let’s see how Tony La Russa has decided to poorly manage his team tonight.

More importantly:

It is Gio Day. pic.twitter.com/LrwjOSFaLA — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 24, 2022

After last night, and gestures broadly, a lot of people are just hate watching at this point.

Right on cue.

AJ Pollock lines out hard to left on first pitch. White Sox and O's are under way in Baltimore. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 24, 2022

We’ve got a bases-loaded situation with one out.

pleaaaaaaaaae don't strand 72626282 players on base tonight — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) August 24, 2022

Gavin “Bonds” Sheets shows up his hometown team to bring two home.

Why is Gavin sheets the only person I trust in RBI situations? — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) August 24, 2022

However, we know how this team operates.

So, how quickly will Giolito give back those runs today? I’ll give him 2 innings max. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 24, 2022

Lucas Giolito seems to be doing pretty well.

May be jumping the gun, but Gio looks excellent. Good rhythm, velocity up and locating off speed — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) August 24, 2022

As are Steve Stone and Jason Benetti.

Jason Benetti explaining the Simba Cam at ballparks across the league to Steve Stone on tonight’s Sox broadcast may have been the best exchange of the entire season.



Please keep these two together forever. — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) August 24, 2022

The White Sox still look fine, but some runs sure would make it better.

Orioles cut the Sox’ lead in half in the fourth, cashing in Adley Rutschman’s leadoff double on an RBI ground out. Lucas Giolito has only allowed a run on three base runners through four innings. Sox’ lead is 2-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 25, 2022

Lucas Giolito has made it through five innings of one-run ball as he walks to the mound in the sixth inning.

(Whispered so quietly that the sound doesn’t even leave my mouth)



Gio… back?? — Greg Nix, White Sox Joker (@SoxJoker) August 25, 2022

Must be nice.

The Orioles are always hustling, always thinking about the extra base. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 25, 2022

Romy Gonzalez with a bad tag and nobody covering 2B allowed Mullins to sneak into 2B



KYP, know your personal ‍♂️ — ✨ (@Sox_Nick) August 25, 2022

It’s true.

I’ll never be in the HOF, I never played baseball past the age of 15, but it is obvious how much better coached this Baltimore team is than the White Sox. — Fast_Eddy (@Sox_mathteacher) August 25, 2022

The O’s also have some pretty good players.

I wonder what it must be like to have a guy like Cedric Mullins on the team you root for. — TR (@gr8reyndini) August 25, 2022

Seby Zavala channels his inner Yasmani Grandal and takes his second walk of the night.

Stop pitching around Seby, you cowards! — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) August 25, 2022

Luis Robert continues his hitting streak and loads the bases.

#LuisRobert 103 mph off the bat — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 25, 2022

But I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.

Letting the Sox load the bases is like intentionally going on the PK against a team with a terrible power play. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 25, 2022

Abreu strikes out.

Maybe ReyLo should have his lasik eye guy come check the whole team — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) August 25, 2022

For whatever reason, the O’s defense didn’t go for the force out at third, and Sheets gets a base hit and a run in to make it 3-1, Sox.

Remarkably dumb play by Mateo — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 25, 2022

We’ll take it though.

Gavin Sheets is Him. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 25, 2022

Just the only little run in that inning though.

Idk why you guys thought the #WhiteSox were gonna score they already have their allotted 3 runs — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 25, 2022

Lucas Giolito is in for the seventh!

Hope seeing Gio in the 7th is a good thing — Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) August 25, 2022

After a little jam, Kendall Graveman stepped in to help. But give it up for Gio!

Lucas Giolito gave the White Sox a chance to win and then some tonight — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 25, 2022

Yoán Moncada knows clutch.

Even with the glove, Yo pic.twitter.com/F24Jt4Drrs — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 25, 2022

I didn’t have Moncada keeping the White Sox season alive, yet here we are. — Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) August 25, 2022

Let’s just watch that again.

WOW!



Yoan Moncada saves the inning pic.twitter.com/oAXlKnVj3C — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 25, 2022

Elvis Andrus singled and made it to third on a Romy González single. Thanks to some wild pitch offense, Andrus makes it home and it’s 4-1, White Sox.

Are the White Sox good?

Piling it on here in the 8th pic.twitter.com/WbcMpwexVh — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 25, 2022

Now if we could just get some extra base hits.

The White Sox doing their own rendition of the Thriller album. All the singles, all the hits. — Ross Read (@RossRead) August 25, 2022

Andrew Vaughn: excellent first baseman.

Wow, it’s almost as if Andrew Vaughn is a natural first baseman! — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 25, 2022

Is this Tinder? Or spam?

this is a tweet about the White Sox who do not know how to get XBHs — janice (@scuriiosa) August 25, 2022

Singles and walks, the White Sox way.

Seby Zavala has 9 walks in his last 8 games.

.536 OBP over that span. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 25, 2022

Liam Hendriks comes in for the ninth with the Sox up by four.

Let’s go Liam. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 25, 2022

He’s not doing so hot, and the lead shrinks to 5-3, Sox.

Welp. Now it's a.close game. — Larrold, Fire Putter Outer (@Larry_Boa) August 25, 2022

That was a close one. But a winner!

#WhiteSox win.



Giolito was excellent.



The offense had 12 singles.



They are 63-61, 4 GB of Cleveland. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 25, 2022

Goodnight, Twitter! See ya tomorrow.