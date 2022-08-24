 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Orioles 3

A win? A win!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@Orioles

It’s night two in Baltimore. The White Sox are looking for a win against the Orioles. Let’s see how Tony La Russa has decided to poorly manage his team tonight.

More importantly:

After last night, and gestures broadly, a lot of people are just hate watching at this point.

Right on cue.

We’ve got a bases-loaded situation with one out.

Gavin “Bonds” Sheets shows up his hometown team to bring two home.

However, we know how this team operates.

Lucas Giolito seems to be doing pretty well.

As are Steve Stone and Jason Benetti.

The White Sox still look fine, but some runs sure would make it better.

Lucas Giolito has made it through five innings of one-run ball as he walks to the mound in the sixth inning.

Must be nice.

It’s true.

The O’s also have some pretty good players.

Seby Zavala channels his inner Yasmani Grandal and takes his second walk of the night.

Luis Robert continues his hitting streak and loads the bases.

But I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.

Abreu strikes out.

For whatever reason, the O’s defense didn’t go for the force out at third, and Sheets gets a base hit and a run in to make it 3-1, Sox.

We’ll take it though.

Just the only little run in that inning though.

Lucas Giolito is in for the seventh!

After a little jam, Kendall Graveman stepped in to help. But give it up for Gio!

Yoán Moncada knows clutch.

Let’s just watch that again.

Elvis Andrus singled and made it to third on a Romy González single. Thanks to some wild pitch offense, Andrus makes it home and it’s 4-1, White Sox.

Are the White Sox good?

Now if we could just get some extra base hits.

Andrew Vaughn: excellent first baseman.

Is this Tinder? Or spam?

Singles and walks, the White Sox way.

Liam Hendriks comes in for the ninth with the Sox up by four.

He’s not doing so hot, and the lead shrinks to 5-3, Sox.

That was a close one. But a winner!

Goodnight, Twitter! See ya tomorrow.

