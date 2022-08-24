Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Orioles 3

It’s night two in Baltimore. The White Sox are looking for a win against the Orioles. Let’s see how Tony La Russa has decided to poorly manage his team tonight.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Baltimore.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 24, 2022
More importantly:
It is Gio Day. pic.twitter.com/LrwjOSFaLA— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 24, 2022
After last night, and gestures broadly, a lot of people are just hate watching at this point.
First pitch time #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/geipTQsbiB— White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) August 24, 2022
Right on cue.
AJ Pollock lines out hard to left on first pitch. White Sox and O's are under way in Baltimore.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 24, 2022
We’ve got a bases-loaded situation with one out.
pleaaaaaaaaae don't strand 72626282 players on base tonight— italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) August 24, 2022
Gavin “Bonds” Sheets shows up his hometown team to bring two home.
Why is Gavin sheets the only person I trust in RBI situations?— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) August 24, 2022
However, we know how this team operates.
So, how quickly will Giolito give back those runs today? I’ll give him 2 innings max.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 24, 2022
Lucas Giolito seems to be doing pretty well.
May be jumping the gun, but Gio looks excellent. Good rhythm, velocity up and locating off speed— Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) August 24, 2022
As are Steve Stone and Jason Benetti.
Jason Benetti explaining the Simba Cam at ballparks across the league to Steve Stone on tonight’s Sox broadcast may have been the best exchange of the entire season.— Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) August 24, 2022
Please keep these two together forever.
The White Sox still look fine, but some runs sure would make it better.
Orioles cut the Sox’ lead in half in the fourth, cashing in Adley Rutschman’s leadoff double on an RBI ground out. Lucas Giolito has only allowed a run on three base runners through four innings. Sox’ lead is 2-1.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 25, 2022
Lucas Giolito has made it through five innings of one-run ball as he walks to the mound in the sixth inning.
(Whispered so quietly that the sound doesn’t even leave my mouth)— Greg Nix, White Sox Joker (@SoxJoker) August 25, 2022
Gio… back??
Must be nice.
The Orioles are always hustling, always thinking about the extra base.— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 25, 2022
Romy Gonzalez with a bad tag and nobody covering 2B allowed Mullins to sneak into 2B— ✨ (@Sox_Nick) August 25, 2022
KYP, know your personal ♂️
It’s true.
I’ll never be in the HOF, I never played baseball past the age of 15, but it is obvious how much better coached this Baltimore team is than the White Sox.— Fast_Eddy (@Sox_mathteacher) August 25, 2022
The O’s also have some pretty good players.
I wonder what it must be like to have a guy like Cedric Mullins on the team you root for.— TR (@gr8reyndini) August 25, 2022
Seby Zavala channels his inner Yasmani Grandal and takes his second walk of the night.
Stop pitching around Seby, you cowards!— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) August 25, 2022
Luis Robert continues his hitting streak and loads the bases.
#LuisRobert 103 mph off the bat— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 25, 2022
But I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.
Letting the Sox load the bases is like intentionally going on the PK against a team with a terrible power play.— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 25, 2022
Abreu strikes out.
Maybe ReyLo should have his lasik eye guy come check the whole team— Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) August 25, 2022
For whatever reason, the O’s defense didn’t go for the force out at third, and Sheets gets a base hit and a run in to make it 3-1, Sox.
Remarkably dumb play by Mateo— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 25, 2022
We’ll take it though.
Gavin Sheets is Him.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 25, 2022
Just the only little run in that inning though.
Idk why you guys thought the #WhiteSox were gonna score they already have their allotted 3 runs— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 25, 2022
Lucas Giolito is in for the seventh!
Hope seeing Gio in the 7th is a good thing— Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) August 25, 2022
After a little jam, Kendall Graveman stepped in to help. But give it up for Gio!
Lucas Giolito gave the White Sox a chance to win and then some tonight— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 25, 2022
Yoán Moncada knows clutch.
Even with the glove, Yo pic.twitter.com/F24Jt4Drrs— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 25, 2022
I didn’t have Moncada keeping the White Sox season alive, yet here we are.— Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) August 25, 2022
Let’s just watch that again.
WOW!— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 25, 2022
Yoan Moncada saves the inning pic.twitter.com/oAXlKnVj3C
Elvis Andrus singled and made it to third on a Romy González single. Thanks to some wild pitch offense, Andrus makes it home and it’s 4-1, White Sox.
August 25, 2022
Are the White Sox good?
Piling it on here in the 8th pic.twitter.com/WbcMpwexVh— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 25, 2022
Now if we could just get some extra base hits.
The White Sox doing their own rendition of the Thriller album. All the singles, all the hits.— Ross Read (@RossRead) August 25, 2022
Andrew Vaughn: excellent first baseman.
Wow, it’s almost as if Andrew Vaughn is a natural first baseman!— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 25, 2022
Is this Tinder? Or spam?
this is a tweet about the White Sox who do not know how to get XBHs— janice (@scuriiosa) August 25, 2022
Singles and walks, the White Sox way.
Seby Zavala has 9 walks in his last 8 games.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 25, 2022
.536 OBP over that span.
Liam Hendriks comes in for the ninth with the Sox up by four.
Let’s go Liam.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 25, 2022
He’s not doing so hot, and the lead shrinks to 5-3, Sox.
Welp. Now it's a.close game.— Larrold, Fire Putter Outer (@Larry_Boa) August 25, 2022
That was a close one. But a winner!
#WhiteSox win.— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 25, 2022
Giolito was excellent.
The offense had 12 singles.
They are 63-61, 4 GB of Cleveland.
Goodnight, Twitter! See ya tomorrow.
FINAL: White Sox 5, Orioles 3— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 25, 2022
