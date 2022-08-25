Today in White Sox History: August 25

1913

The White Sox purchased the contract of a future Hall-of-Famer, pitcher Urban “Red” Faber, from Des Moines for $3,500. Faber would go on to win 254 games, with four seasons of 20 or more wins with the team. In the 1917 World Series win over the Giants Faber went 3-1, throwing 27 innings with two complete games and a 2.33 ERA.

1959

The White Sox acquired first baseman Ted Kluszewski from the Pirates for Harry Simpson and minor-leaguer Bob Sagers. “Big Klu” helped provide hitting down the stretch (.297 in 31 games) for the pennant, and hit .391 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in the six-game World Series versus the Dodgers, with five of those RBIs coming in Game 1.

1968

The tensions surrounding the Democratic National Convention in Chicago spilled over to Comiskey Park. During a game against the Twins, supporters of Alabama Governor George Wallace and Minnesota Senator Eugene McCarthy got into an altercation in the lower left-field seats after some of the Wallace supporters were accused of shouting racial slurs at White Sox left fielder Tommie Davis. Security quickly separated the groups and averted a larger brawl.

1981

White Sox pitcher Dennis Lamp carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Robin Yount led off that inning with a bloop double, breaking it up. The Sox won the game, though, 5-1, as Lamp settled for a one-hitter.

2013

It was a feat that hadn’t been achieved since 1947: Jordan Danks homered in a game his brother, John, won. John went six innings in a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers to improve his record to 4-10 on the season. Younger by just 16 months, John cracked his third home run of the season, in the fourth inning of the win.

It wasn’t even intended to happen this way. Avisaíl García started the game in right field, but was injured crashing into the wall as he tracked Jeff Baker’s home run in the fourth inning. Jordan entered the game as a defensive sub, and in the bottom half of the same frame, cracked a massive home run to right. In his next at-bat, Jordan singled, and finished the day 2-for-3 with bragging rights, for once, over John.

2020

In surreal surroundings — no fans at Guaranteed Rate Field due to the pandemic — White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito no-hit the Pirates, winning 4-0. Giolito allowed only one base runner, on a walk in the fourth inning. He struck out 13 hitters on 101 pitches, one of the most dominating performances in no-hitter history.

Tim Anderson (seventh inning) and Adam Engel (two outs in the ninth inning) made terrific defensive plays to save the no-hitter.

It was the 19th no-hitter in franchise history, making the White Sox the all-time American League leader in that category.