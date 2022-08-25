 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (11 innings)

My brothers in Christ, what are you doing?!

By Jacki Krestel
/ new

At this point, what can you say about the 2022 Chicago White Sox? Well, after giving away a winnable game to the Baltimore Orioles, White Sox Twitter found some things to say. Although, to be fair, most of them were swear words.

Things started off so promising.

Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. The O’s came storming back in their half of the first inning.

Yoán Moncada threw some leather, which was exciting, at first ...

... but he left the game shortly after with an apparent injury.

Speaking of injury, this dude is swinging with one arm like he’s Rick Allen.

In a tale as old as time, the White Sox did just enough to give us hope.

José Abreu came through with a big hit.

Jimmy Lambert came in and shut ’em down.

The stage was set for All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who was seeking his 20th consecutive save.

It, uh ... it didn’t go well. It started with a ball that should have been the final out of the game popping in and out of Adam Engel’s glove, extending the inning.

It was bad. Even Orioles fans were (understandably) dunking on us.

And then, perhaps predictably, Hendriks allowed a game-tying donger to Kyle Stowers. It was Stowers’ first career home run. All White Sox fans could do was laugh at their misfortune.

After that, the Sox went quietly into that good night.

Save us, Hawkaroo!

You know what? It wouldn’t matter anyway.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...