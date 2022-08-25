Bird App Recap: Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (11 innings)

At this point, what can you say about the 2022 Chicago White Sox? Well, after giving away a winnable game to the Baltimore Orioles, White Sox Twitter found some things to say. Although, to be fair, most of them were swear words.

Things started off so promising.

Vaughn leads off game with a home run.



First pitch. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 25, 2022

Big Bad Andrew Vaughn! Light it up — Jimmy V MDG (@moderndaygrswld) August 25, 2022

Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. The O’s came storming back in their half of the first inning.

The White Sox have such pure unrivaled talent…at giving up runs after scoring — PGD (@Repthat773) August 25, 2022

This time I knew better than to get my hopes up after scoring in the 1st — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) August 25, 2022

Yoán Moncada threw some leather, which was exciting, at first ...

The dude can pick it as third base — BillyWires (@wires_billy) August 25, 2022

pink shoe Moncada is my favorite. — janice (@scuriiosa) August 26, 2022

Lol @ Benetti “You could argue he’s been the Sox best defender this year”



Who else would even be in the convo bud? — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 25, 2022

... but he left the game shortly after with an apparent injury.

Speaking of injury, this dude is swinging with one arm like he’s Rick Allen.

Luis Robert is swinging 1 handed why is he still playing? The man is clearly injured https://t.co/K7JU3h1XCx — Wake up Bullpen Lab (@SaladinoWRLD) August 26, 2022

This is yet another reason why TLR NEEDS to be fired. Luis Robert is obviously hurt and they allow him to play anyway. This is malpractice — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 26, 2022

Absolute malpractice that this dude is taking the biggest AB of the game right there when he has been swinging with 1 hand all night https://t.co/UCb9czwp1f — Trevor Lines (@tlines2) August 26, 2022

In a tale as old as time, the White Sox did just enough to give us hope.

Me any given White Sox game this year pic.twitter.com/VcZpTiASW6 — White Sox Jay (@WhiteSox_Jay) August 26, 2022

José Abreu came through with a big hit.

Abreu needed that, I needed that, we needed that — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 26, 2022

Jimmy Lambert came in and shut ’em down.

"8th Inning Shutdown Guy Jimmy Lambert" just like we all predicted in April — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 26, 2022

The stage was set for All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who was seeking his 20th consecutive save.

It, uh ... it didn’t go well. It started with a ball that should have been the final out of the game popping in and out of Adam Engel’s glove, extending the inning.

Adam Engel literally has one job on this team. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 26, 2022

It was bad. Even Orioles fans were (understandably) dunking on us.

Adam Engel quite literally dropped the ball here pic.twitter.com/gBTDDOtl7Z — Jorge Mateo Haiku (@Os_poems) August 26, 2022

And then, perhaps predictably, Hendriks allowed a game-tying donger to Kyle Stowers. It was Stowers’ first career home run. All White Sox fans could do was laugh at their misfortune.

ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 26, 2022

That is hilarious. — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) August 26, 2022

The White Sox commitment to comedy is unstoppable — Dave Melton (@DMelt57) August 26, 2022

After that, the Sox went quietly into that good night.

Ahh the daily reminder that I hate the team love, but like actually hate them. — pain side sox (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 26, 2022

My life as a Sox fan:pic.twitter.com/wF0rvnXBtd — LeonardPartVII (@Leonard42) August 26, 2022

I hate you @whitesox — Chase Stuver (@bigstubbs25) August 26, 2022

Save us, Hawkaroo!

I wonder how many times hawk has called reinsdorf for the chance to fire TLR again — Chef Eric (@superthisway) August 26, 2022

You know what? It wouldn’t matter anyway.