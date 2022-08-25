Bird App Recap: Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (11 innings)

At this point, what can you say about the 2022 Chicago White Sox? Well, after giving away a winnable game to the Baltimore Orioles, White Sox Twitter found some things to say. Although, to be fair, most of them were swear words.
Things started off so promising.
Vaughn leads off game with a home run.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 25, 2022
First pitch.
Big Bad Andrew Vaughn! Light it up— Jimmy V MDG (@moderndaygrswld) August 25, 2022
You already know pic.twitter.com/cwxVIBpEh6— Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) August 25, 2022
Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. The O’s came storming back in their half of the first inning.
The White Sox have such pure unrivaled talent…at giving up runs after scoring— PGD (@Repthat773) August 25, 2022
This time I knew better than to get my hopes up after scoring in the 1st— Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) August 25, 2022
Yoán Moncada threw some leather, which was exciting, at first ...
The dude can pick it as third base— BillyWires (@wires_billy) August 25, 2022
pink shoe Moncada is my favorite.— janice (@scuriiosa) August 26, 2022
Lol @ Benetti “You could argue he’s been the Sox best defender this year”— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 25, 2022
Who else would even be in the convo bud?
... but he left the game shortly after with an apparent injury.
Speaking of injury, this dude is swinging with one arm like he’s Rick Allen.
Luis Robert is swinging 1 handed why is he still playing? The man is clearly injured https://t.co/K7JU3h1XCx— Wake up Bullpen Lab (@SaladinoWRLD) August 26, 2022
This is yet another reason why TLR NEEDS to be fired. Luis Robert is obviously hurt and they allow him to play anyway. This is malpractice— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 26, 2022
Absolute malpractice that this dude is taking the biggest AB of the game right there when he has been swinging with 1 hand all night https://t.co/UCb9czwp1f— Trevor Lines (@tlines2) August 26, 2022
In a tale as old as time, the White Sox did just enough to give us hope.
Me any given White Sox game this year pic.twitter.com/VcZpTiASW6— White Sox Jay (@WhiteSox_Jay) August 26, 2022
José Abreu came through with a big hit.
Abreu needed that, I needed that, we needed that— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 26, 2022
Jimmy Lambert came in and shut ’em down.
"8th Inning Shutdown Guy Jimmy Lambert" just like we all predicted in April— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 26, 2022
The stage was set for All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who was seeking his 20th consecutive save.
It, uh ... it didn’t go well. It started with a ball that should have been the final out of the game popping in and out of Adam Engel’s glove, extending the inning.
Adam Engel literally has one job on this team.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 26, 2022
It was bad. Even Orioles fans were (understandably) dunking on us.
Adam Engel quite literally dropped the ball here pic.twitter.com/gBTDDOtl7Z— Jorge Mateo Haiku (@Os_poems) August 26, 2022
And then, perhaps predictably, Hendriks allowed a game-tying donger to Kyle Stowers. It was Stowers’ first career home run. All White Sox fans could do was laugh at their misfortune.
ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 26, 2022
That is hilarious.— Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) August 26, 2022
The White Sox commitment to comedy is unstoppable— Dave Melton (@DMelt57) August 26, 2022
After that, the Sox went quietly into that good night.
Ahh the daily reminder that I hate the team love, but like actually hate them.— pain side sox (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 26, 2022
My life as a Sox fan:pic.twitter.com/wF0rvnXBtd— LeonardPartVII (@Leonard42) August 26, 2022
I hate you @whitesox— Chase Stuver (@bigstubbs25) August 26, 2022
Save us, Hawkaroo!
I wonder how many times hawk has called reinsdorf for the chance to fire TLR again— Chef Eric (@superthisway) August 26, 2022
You know what? It wouldn’t matter anyway.
This is the most painful Sox team I’ve ever watched. Waiting for guys to turn it on. Soft parts of the schedule. Counting games in the loss column. Waiting for health.— Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) August 26, 2022
They are not winning anything this year. Good night.
