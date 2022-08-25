Six Pack of Stats: Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (11 innings)

The Baltimore Orioles triumphed over the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, in an 11-inning affair at Camden Yards.

The O’s advance to 65-59, 2 1⁄ 2 games out of an AL wild card. The Pale Hose fall to 63-62, five games out of a wild-card spot.

The Starters

Lance Lynn made his 14th start of the season for the White Sox, giving up an earned run over six innings on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Lynn used a six-pitch arsenal, throwing his 4-seamer 40 times. He had a 37% CSW rate from his sinker, bringing about six called strikes and five whiffs. Lynn saw growth in spin rate on all six pitches.

Here are the number’s behind Lynn’s quality start:

The Orioles got seven innings of one-earned-run ball from starter Jordan Lyles, who allowed nine hits while striking out two Sox.

Lyles used a six-pitch set in his 26th start of the year, using his slider and 4-seamer a combined 60 times. He set up the most strikes with his sinker, getting two whiffs and seven called strikes for a 47% CSW rate.

Lyles’ 95-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

With two on, one out in the bottom of the 10th, Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo flied out to center.

The at bat had a 4.32 LI, immediately followed by a 4.31 LI fielder’s choice from center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox reliever Joe Kelly had 3.40 pLI on the game, pitching a scoreless 10th.

Top Play

With the bases empty, two out in the bottom of the ninth with the White Sox ahead 3-2, Orioles rookie Kyle Stowers hit his first career homer to tie the game.

The long ball added .490 WPA for the Orioles.

Top Performer

Orioles reliever Félix Bautista added .608 WPA for Baltimore, going perfect in extras.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: José Abreu gave the Sox the lead in the top of the eighth with his .170 xBA single to left.

Toughest out: Stowers was hitless before his game-tying homer, including his 95.8 mph, .680 xBA line out in the fourth.

Hardest hit: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert hammered a 107.8 mph ground ball into a double play in the top of the first. And as long as he’s doing that, Tony La Russa says he won’t rest him. Sigh.

Weakest contact: White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn hit a 41.7 mph ground out in the top of the eighth.

Longest hit: Stowers’ homer traveled 404 feet into the Oriole Park seats.

Magic Number: 2

Andrew Vaughn barreled both his hits (home run, double) in the 4-3 loss.

Vaughn has nine barrels in the month of August.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLId measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

