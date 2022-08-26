Gamethread: Diamondbacks at White Sox

After another disappointing loss last night, the Chicago White Sox are back home and look to bounce back against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before the start of tonight’s game, a new addition joins the USA for the upcoming World Baseball Classic in 2023!

Additionally, Yasmani Grandal and Leury García start their rehab assignments in Charlotte.

.@whitesox catcher Yasmani Grandal will begin an #MLB rehab assignment with the Knights tonight from Memphis! 1st pitch at 8:05 PM ET.



pic.twitter.com/Zlqpi0Yfdp — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 26, 2022

.@whitesox INF/OF Leury García will also begin an #MLB rehab assignment with the Knights tonight from Memphis! 1st pitch at 8:05 PM ET.



pic.twitter.com/kCgjeVh74a — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 26, 2022

The best signing of the offseason for the Good Guys will start tonight. Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 3.76 xERA, 3.81 FIP) is one of the few reasons why the Sox are still even in the playoff race. He’s coming off his 26-out shutout and will look to keep eating up innings, allowing fewer than three runs, and keeping the Sox in a position to win.

Rookie Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 4.47 xERA, 4.89 FIP) has four major-league starts under his belt. This lefty has tallied two starts of one run apiece, and two starts of allowing three or more runs. Hopefully, the Sox can see the three-plus runs version tonight.

These Sox look to get the job done:

Luis Robert is out, and Adam Engel gets a shot at redemption this evening. Birthday boy Elvis Andrus starts at shortstop, and will bat sixth for Elvis Night.

The DBacks will throw out this lineup this evening:

For AZ, 2.8 WAR Josh Rojas bats leadoff, and 1.7 WAR Ketel Marte bats third.

NBC Sports Chicago has the coverage for tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT game, and it’s also the MLB-TV free game of the week for anyone out of market. Let’s earn a win tonight.