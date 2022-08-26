Bird App Recap: Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 2

The Diamondbacks are back at Sox Park for the first time since 2014 and ready to take on the broken White Sox. Here is well, a lineup of guys that play for the Sox.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 26, 2022
Tonight is Elvis night, but also, Elvis Andrus’ birthday.
Of course Elvis Night at the ballpark falls on Elvis Andrus's birthday @ChuckGarfien surprised him with a little pregame celebration! pic.twitter.com/A48sO5vv8w— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 26, 2022
Elvis is in the House!#Elvis;#whitesox ;#score#espn1000; pic.twitter.com/TU020bIUgq— Thom Serafin (@thom_serafin) August 26, 2022
Will the White Sox have any extra-base hits tonight?
Does this 25-year-old pitcher own the White Sox? Only time will tell.
Never heard of this Diamondbacks starter tonight so he’ll throw 6 innings of 1 run ball.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 27, 2022
Things aren’t looking great in the second inning.
Bases loaded, nobody out for ... Alek Thomas— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2022
The Big Baby made a big catch. It’s 1-0, Diamondbacks, after Alek Thomas’ sac fly.
Nice play by Eloy Jimenez.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 27, 2022
Welp, it’s 6-0, Diamondbacks.
Screams into a pillow.
He didn't realize it until he had sprinted to third base, but Daulton Varsho whacked a solo shot to right-center. It's 7-0 D-Backs. The White Sox look like they'll be back at .500 soon.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 27, 2022
This season is over. Everyone has given up.
August 27, 2022
“I hear my mama cry, I heard her pray the night Chicago died” RIP 2022 White Sox season— Svo (@DoughBoiSvo) August 27, 2022
The Sox got their first hit in the third inning.
Zavala makes sure the White Sox aren't part of history tonight— Dante (@DontizzleJones) August 27, 2022
Doing something with two runners on? Nah.
Something finally happened ... in the fourth inning.
Elvis Andrus' chopper to short plates Eloy Jiménez from third to make it 7-1 after four innings.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 27, 2022
The White Sox have been shut out just three times all year. Hitting a ton of singles makes it hard to have big games, and makes you hard to shut out.
The White Sox have had three hits in this game. Two have been from Seby Zavala.
Hey Seby cycle watch.— Father Sean (@sean_janko) August 27, 2022
He can stop anytime now.
Alek Thomas is putting on a show— Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) August 27, 2022
The White Sox are dedicating this game to Elvis by completely shitting themselves— Eloy Jiménez (@EloyGOAT) August 27, 2022
Those damn hamstrings strike again.
Ball in play - Eloy hurt— mike steffens (@mikeysteff37s) August 27, 2022
Is anyone else sick of Daulton Varsho?
Just wanted to say that Daulton spells his name wrong. That’s all.— Dalton (@datwater14) August 27, 2022
Many people are wondering. Thankfully, we’re all wearing black already, so the funeral will be in-between the final out and the fireworks show. Elvis will be officiating.
What time is the funeral?— SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) August 27, 2022
Wait, is Steve watching the White Sox??
Stop giving CPR to dead situations— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 26, 2022
Welcome to the majors, Carlos! Sorry your team sucks.
Carlos Perez, wearing jersey No. 21, making his Major League debut to lead off the 9th— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2022
The Sox can totally achieve this in the ninth.
Alright, just 7 runs. That’s it.— Iowa Zach (@IowaZach) August 27, 2022
We’ve got this! (Five to tie, six to win.)
AJ babyyyyy!!! Only 5 more runs to win ✨— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 27, 2022
Just kidding.
Not great!
back to .500!— Zach (@zachsox) August 27, 2022
