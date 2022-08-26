Bird App Recap: Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 2

The Diamondbacks are back at Sox Park for the first time since 2014 and ready to take on the broken White Sox. Here is well, a lineup of guys that play for the Sox.

Tonight is Elvis night, but also, Elvis Andrus’ birthday.

Of course Elvis Night at the ballpark falls on Elvis Andrus's birthday @ChuckGarfien surprised him with a little pregame celebration! pic.twitter.com/A48sO5vv8w — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 26, 2022

Will the White Sox have any extra-base hits tonight?

Does this 25-year-old pitcher own the White Sox? Only time will tell.

Never heard of this Diamondbacks starter tonight so he’ll throw 6 innings of 1 run ball. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 27, 2022

Things aren’t looking great in the second inning.

Bases loaded, nobody out for ... Alek Thomas — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2022

The Big Baby made a big catch. It’s 1-0, Diamondbacks, after Alek Thomas’ sac fly.

Nice play by Eloy Jimenez. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 27, 2022

Welp, it’s 6-0, Diamondbacks.

Screams into a pillow.

He didn't realize it until he had sprinted to third base, but Daulton Varsho whacked a solo shot to right-center. It's 7-0 D-Backs. The White Sox look like they'll be back at .500 soon. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 27, 2022

This season is over. Everyone has given up.

“I hear my mama cry, I heard her pray the night Chicago died” RIP 2022 White Sox season — Svo (@DoughBoiSvo) August 27, 2022

The Sox got their first hit in the third inning.

Zavala makes sure the White Sox aren't part of history tonight — Dante (@DontizzleJones) August 27, 2022

Doing something with two runners on? Nah.

The White Sox? More like poop — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) August 27, 2022

Something finally happened ... in the fourth inning.

Elvis Andrus' chopper to short plates Eloy Jiménez from third to make it 7-1 after four innings.



The White Sox have been shut out just three times all year. Hitting a ton of singles makes it hard to have big games, and makes you hard to shut out. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 27, 2022

The White Sox have had three hits in this game. Two have been from Seby Zavala.

Hey Seby cycle watch. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) August 27, 2022

He can stop anytime now.

Alek Thomas is putting on a show — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) August 27, 2022

The White Sox are dedicating this game to Elvis by completely shitting themselves — Eloy Jiménez (@EloyGOAT) August 27, 2022

Those damn hamstrings strike again.

Ball in play - Eloy hurt — mike steffens (@mikeysteff37s) August 27, 2022

Is anyone else sick of Daulton Varsho?

Just wanted to say that Daulton spells his name wrong. That’s all. — Dalton (@datwater14) August 27, 2022

Many people are wondering. Thankfully, we’re all wearing black already, so the funeral will be in-between the final out and the fireworks show. Elvis will be officiating.

What time is the funeral? — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) August 27, 2022

Wait, is Steve watching the White Sox??

Stop giving CPR to dead situations — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 26, 2022

Welcome to the majors, Carlos! Sorry your team sucks.

Carlos Perez, wearing jersey No. 21, making his Major League debut to lead off the 9th — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2022

The Sox can totally achieve this in the ninth.

Alright, just 7 runs. That’s it. — Iowa Zach (@IowaZach) August 27, 2022

We’ve got this! (Five to tie, six to win.)

AJ babyyyyy!!! Only 5 more runs to win ✨ — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 27, 2022

Just kidding.

The White Sox, as of August 26th: pic.twitter.com/2rmTCUFcL9 — Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) August 27, 2022

Not great!