Sharing Sox Podcast 83 — Is that a rotund female we hear warbling?

Is the slimness-challenged person of the female persuasion merely in her dressing room rehearsing?

Is she in the wings, getting ready to come on stage?

Or is she in full voice, belting out her signature song for the judges of White Sox Got Talent?

Such is the sad discussion all around White Sox fandom land, and especially for SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and (back to) west coast correspondent, Will. Recording a podcast the morning after the debacle of the final game of the Baltimore series will tend a conversation in that direction, and with good reason.

Also taking the talk in a negative direction is the way the White Sox as an organization handle injuries and injured players, which couldn’t be much worse if the decisions were being made by a proponent of leeching. Or if the training was being done by a peddler of oil of the cobra.

A look at the computers predicting the season is not encouraging, Neither is reality. But it’s still possible the overweight crooner could come down with a bad cold and be unable to perform, isn’t it?

And looking far ahead, the 2023 schedule will make things much rougher, and will José Abreu learn that the HOFBP will be back and flee to some organization that is actually interested in baseball?

