White Sox Minor League Update: August 26, 2022

Charlotte did hold a lead in this game, 1-0, through mid-third. But it all came crashing down for Tobias Myers in the bottom of the frame, when six earned came across the plate with nary a hitter retired. That 1-12 record is deceiving, although probably not for Myers; he was 1-9 in the Cleveland system earlier this summer, a mere 0-3 so far with the Knights. And yet, Yoan Aybar did Myers a step or two worse tonight, coughing up four runs in the ninth while getting just one out. Aside from that, dear readers, the Charlotte pitching was fine.

Yasmani Grandal had two singles in four at-bats while playing catcher and first base, while Leury García, in a very La Russa-esque move batting third in the order tonight behind Grandal, had a single and two Ks in four trips while DHing.

Charlotte was crushed on Friday night. Who was the MVP? Kade McClure: 2 IP, H, BB, 2 K

Zach Muckenhirn: 2 IP, H, 2 K

Tobias Myers: 2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, BB, 3 K, L

Yoan Aybar: 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, BB, HR

Leury García: 1-for-4, 2 K, 3 LOB

Laz Rivera: 1-for-4, K, 4 LOB

Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead and outhitting Mississippi, 13-8, in the game, Birmingham fell short in extras. Cristian Mena made his first Double-A start, and boy would I like to know what is up with these en masse (merited) moves up to Double-A; Mena struck out six but gave up two earned on six hits in three innings. Let’s hope none of these aggressive moves into game play fracture fragile confidences. Not to worry at least for one night in the case of Duke Ellis and Luis Mieses, both of whom went ham on Double-A pitching in the game. Sadly, the rest of the lineup combined for just six hits, no walks and 13 strikeouts. Project Birmingham struts toward its first weekend with a bit of a thud.

Birmingham lost a squeaker in extras tonight. Who was the MVP? Luis Mieses: 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, LOB

Duke Ellis: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 SB, 2 R, K, LF assist at 3B

Evan Skoug: 2-for-5, RBI, K, 2 LOB, PB

The Barons lost in extras, and who earns the Cold Cat? Oscar Colás: 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K, 3 LOB

Bryan Ramos: 0-for-5, 2 K, 2 LOB

Two extra innings came for the Dash as well, but in this case they came out on top with a fierce comeback. Winston-Salem was down, 7-1, through 7 1⁄ 2 innings, but then scored nine times in the final four frames.

Let’s skip right to the late action. In the bottom of the ninth, down four runs, Andy Atwood singled in a run to cut the lead to 7-4, then a Ben Norman ground out plated another, and finally the game was tied when Riley Jepson singled in two. Harvin Mendoza and Keegan Fish had chances to end the game in regulation, but no dice.

After trading two runs apiece in the 10th, Nick Gallagher came in for the 11th and held Asheville scoreless. With the bases full and one out (sac bunt, two IBBs), Fish did not disappoint in his second chance at a walk-off, singling in Manfred Man Norman for the game-winner!

Winston-Salem won a walk-off thriller. Who was the Dash MVP? Haylen Green: 2 IP, H, 2 K

Nick Gallagher: IP, WIN

Keegan Fish: 1-for-5, R, GWRBI, 2 K, LOB

Alsander Womack: 3-for-6, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 K, 3 LOB

James Beard: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K, CS

Winston-Salem won a walk-off thriller. Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Ben Norman: 0-for-6, GW R, RBI, K, 5 LOB

Jason Matthews: 0-for-4, BB, K, 4 LOB

Hunter Dollander: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R/5 ER, BB, 5 K

Really flat game for Kannapolis. Noah Owen was a little sloppy by his standards, and took the loss despite still earning a quality start of six innings and three runs. The pen was really good. The offense was ... lacking. Four hits, no extra-base hits, very little movement on the bases. Sorry for the brief writeup of a lackluster game, but it’s also 5 a.m.

Flat loss for Kanny. Who was the MVP? Wilber Sanchez: 2-for-4, RBI, K, 2 LOB

