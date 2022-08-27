Today in White Sox History: August 27

1910

Comiskey Park hosted the first night game ever played in a major league ballpark, as two Chicago amateur clubs played before 3,500 fans. Nineteen arc lights were strung up along the perimeter of the field to accomplish the feat.

1911

Ed Walsh fired a no-hitter against the Red Sox at Comiskey Park. It was the first time a White Sox pitcher threw a no-hitter in that ballpark. The final was 5-0. Walsh only allowed one base-runner, with a walk to Clyde Engle in the fourth inning.

2007

In the midst of a dismal season, the Sox produced one highlight: They cranked out four home runs in the seventh inning of a game at U.S. Cellular Field and beat the Devil Rays, 5-4. The home runs were hit by A.J. Pierzynski, Jermaine Dye, Juan Uribe and Josh Fields.

2021

It was one of the wildest games the White Sox ever played, especially in their series against the Cubs, as they came from six runs down to win, 17-13, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox trailed 6-0 after a half-inning as starter Dallas Keuchel got lit up by the North Siders, but then the Sox scored nine unanswered runs to grab a lead that they never lost.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, fresh from nearly two months on the injured list after a torn knee tendon, drove in a franchise-tying eight runs on the night. Grandal had a pair of three-run home runs and a two-run double. He went 4-for-6 with two runs scored.

Also of note in the game was the relief work by pitcher Reynaldo López. He came on replacing Keuchel in the second inning and retired 15 straight Cubs, striking out seven. He became the first Sox relief pitcher to retire 15 in a row since Ed Cicotte in 1917!