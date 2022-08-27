White Sox Minor League Update: August 27, 2022

Tonight’s game has been suspended and will be resumed at 1:05 pm tomorrow.



Project Birmingham is back to being a success story, but more because of the pitching today, which combined for a shutout win. Norge Vera started, but was erratic. He had three walks in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings, but four strikeouts did enough to keep Memphis scoreless. Emilio Vargas was the bulk guy after Veras and was fantastic. He dotted the next 4 1⁄ 3 innings with seven strikeouts.

The offense actually should have been better than its five runs scored. They had 12 hits and five walks to get 17 runners on base. A 1-for-11 batting average with runners in scoring position doomed the team to extra insurance runs. Thankfully, Vargas and the gang was good enough for the lineup’s shortcomings. Oscar Colás, DJ Gladden and Wes Kath led the team in hits, Colás had the big hit, though, with a solo homer in the first.

Colas gets the Barons on the board in a big way



The Dash get stomped, 11-3, with little offense and even worse pitching. Luis Moncada started the game and was bad and wild. In his three innings, he walked four and allowed five runs. It obviously did not get better in the pen, with six runs on the horizon. Karan Patel, Jordan Mikel, and Wilber Perez allowed the next six scores over the next five innings.

Jason Matthews led the offense in hits; he had a single and one of the two Dash doubles on the day. Colby Smelley had the other, which was responsible for two RBIs. This is a team without quite a few top bats and a couple of top arms. It is beginning to show, and it will for the rest of the season.

A big win for Kannapolis, with the offense to show for it. The lineup combined for 15 hits and four walks compared to 13 strikeouts. New 2022 players Tim Elko and Troy Claunch had three hits apiece to lead the team. Only Elko had an extra-base hit, but both are doing well since their promotion from the ACL. Jayson Gonzalez and Misael Gonzalez were next up, with two hits. The difference with Misael is both of his hits were doubles, and he stole a base on top of it.

The pitching was good, yeah Shane Murphy is not getting a good ERA from two innings of work and an earned run, but he isn’t going to go longer than two right now. Manuel Veloz was the bulk guy, and did his job well enough. He went 4 2⁄ 3 innings with just two runs allowed. The offense was hot during his stint, and that was all Kannapolis needed for the win.

