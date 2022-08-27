Gamethread: Diamondbacks at White Sox

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and congratulations on sticking with this somehow perfectly mediocre team.

The Chicago White Sox:



In 2022: 63-63 (.500)



First half of 2022: 46-46 (.500)



Second second half of 2022: 17-17 (.500)



Last 18,028 games (since 8/16/1906): 9,014-9,014 (.500) pic.twitter.com/kd4aQneyZf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 27, 2022

Yesterday’s painful loss put the White Sox right back at .500, where they belong. There’s not much more I can say, other than Happy Groundhog Day.

There were four roster moves today:

Davis Martin (2-3, 4.25 ERA) leads the charge against fellow mediocres, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and I’m not holding my breath for a win despite it seeming like a sure thing on paper. Carlos Pérez is behind the plate, so it may be interesting, but let’s be honest — we’re all preparing for a snoozefest.

Here are your lineups:

I bet you missed Leury, didn’t you? DIDN’T YOU?!

And for the D-backs:

Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA) is ready to hand the White Sox their asses tonight, but maybe Davis Martin will come into the game with a horseshoe up his ass tonight. The .500 limbo dance of madness likely causes pressure to a starting pitcher with a division race so tight.

If I were a betting person, I still wouldn’t know where to put my money tonight. Start brewing the coffee, White Sox fans, because it may be a long one.

Watch on NBC Sports Chicago tonight at 6:10 p.m. CST, and listen on ESPN 1000 if you please. I’ve got your postgame coverage, along with Chrystal O’Keefe on the Six Pack and Jordan Hass taking the Bird App. I’ll predict the final game score after the jump and right at the first pitch, and I hope you do the same.