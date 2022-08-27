Bird App Recap: Diamondbacks 10, White Sox 5

After two straight days of disappointing baseball played by the White Sox, it’s time for game two against the Diamondbacks. Will the Good Guys turn it around? Does it matter if they do? Who knows, but the lineup tonight doesn’t give anyone faith that they will.

Lotta updates on the injury front

Tony La Russa expects Yasmani Grandal to be back next week.



Leury García was supposed to spend the weekend in Charlotte but was called back early. La Russa said he didn’t want to play short on the infield with Yoán Moncada still not healed. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 27, 2022

La Russa said Josh Harrison is also dealing with some bumps and bruises.



Lance Lynn approached La Russa in Baltimore about going on bereavement leave. He should make his next start, next week against the Royals.



Davis Martin on the bump for Carlos Pérez’s first major league start

A nifty double play started by José Abreu gets Martin out of the first with only one hit allowed.

Smooth double play turned by Abreu/Andrus/Martin. Leadoff single goes for naught for Arizona against Davis Martin — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 27, 2022

Two balls, two strikes, two outs, two men on base and Gavin Sheets gives a mistake from Merrill Kelly a ride to make it 3-0, Sox in the first.

A walk, catcher’s interference, and a single — and the bases are loaded with no outs in the top of the second.

Martin walks in a run, and the lead is cut to two: 3-1, Sox.

And next, a base hit from Geraldo Perdomo, and it’s 3-3, with only one out.

A passed ball gives up a walk and a run, and it’s 4-3, D’backs.

A fielder’s choice gives up ANOTHER run, and the score is now 5-3, Arizona, but with two outs!

At least Carlos Pérez got his first hit?

A routine popup is caught by no one, and Daulton Varsho has an infield double!

Tanking time? Tanking time.

Vince Velasquez takes over for the Sox in the fourth.

Things happened, and it’s 6-3, D’backs.

Running on the pitch 3-2, Emmanuel Rivera scores from first on a Ketel Marte single that finds the gap to drop between AJ Pollock and Gavin Sheets. White Sox trail 6-3 in the fourth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 28, 2022

Nostalgia is all we have left.

Mercifully, the game was extremely uneventful after the fourth, but the Sox apparently can’t hit or score runs anymore.

White Sox made D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly throw 28 pitches in a three-run first inning.



He's pitched five scoreless frames since on just 55 pitches since. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 28, 2022

That’s just good baseball, ain’t it?

Since Gavin Sheets launched a 3-run homer in the first inning, the Sox have two singles. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 28, 2022

D’backs get another in the eighth, it’s 7-3 for those guys.

White Sox need a touchdown on their next drive. Can't settle for a field goal. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 28, 2022

Whoop dee doo, Romy González knocks in Elvis Andrus on a double, and the Sox have their first run in seven innings: 7-4, Arizona

Romy Gonzalez manages to split the outfielders for an RBI double to right-center. The White Sox trail 7-4 in the eighth. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 28, 2022

Some way, somehow, Abreu singles in Romy, and it’s now only 7-5.

WHITE SOX SCORED 5 RUNS pic.twitter.com/WbeusZNakD — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 28, 2022

Eloy hits a ball to the track that would have tied it, but instead Daulton Varsho catches it and ends the inning. Onto the ninth we go!

A single hits Joe Kelly and loads the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, and Kelly is coming out of the game.

Reynaldo López enters for the injured Kelly, and proceeds to give up a single that scores two, and it’s now 9-5, Diamondbacks.

A sacrifice fly scores another, 10-5.

Game over. Sox lose, 10-5. Under .500.

Tomorrow is another day, but will it be better? Not for the White Sox.