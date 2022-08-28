Bird App Recap: Who cares about the score?

Somehow the White Sox have lost two games in a row by five runs to the Diamondbacks. Yes, blown out twice in a row by Arizona. Is this afternoon the third? We’ll see, but maybe they’ll find a new way to disappoint us! Well, at least Dylan Cease is pitching, he can’t disappoint us!

This lineup sure can, though.

Winning? No, Jerry doesn’t allow that.

Reinsdorf got busted colluding in the 80s, spearheaded canceling the World Series in ‘94. The White Sox were long-term employers of Omar Vizquel and Dave Wilder. They were the losingest team in the AL from ‘10-20 and they have now let Hahn repeatedly fail in win now moves. https://t.co/iNYekpKpjL — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 28, 2022

Dylan Cease goes 1-2-3 to start the first.

1-2-3 inning for Cease, the Sox are back, baby! — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) August 28, 2022

As with the last two games, the D’backs score a run in the second inning, this time Stone Garrett hitting his first career home run to make it 1-0, Arizona.

Stone Garrett's first career MLB home run - and Steve Stone was on the call. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 28, 2022

Very few tweets about the offense so far because, as predicted, they’ve done literally nothing.

The BBQ parfaits are out in full force today.

Gavin Sheets is actually playing good outfield defense for once???

Gavin Sheets, good right fielder — Chorizy-E (@chorizy) August 28, 2022

Literally two hits so far for the Sox offense. Cease pitching well, but you can’t win without runs.

I’m glad it seems like we’re nearing the point of actually realizing JUST how bad this team is as actually quite funny. That’s a healthy stage to be at. — pain side sox (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 28, 2022

Grandal hitting well, in Charlotte, but let’s face it, it probably won’t translate back to the majors.

1st at-bat of the game for @whitesox catcher Yasmani Grandal today...



IT'S GONE!!! pic.twitter.com/av2YxkBB2q — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 28, 2022

A boring game is just as bad as a terrible one, and this game is both.

The White Sox are a brutal bore to watch. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 28, 2022

Vaughn hits a double to finally give the offense some life, and there’s runners on second and third with only one out in the sixth.

A double? In Jerry Reinsdorf's economy?? — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) August 28, 2022

Finally, a run.

Sheets drives in the game-tying run with a sacrifice fly to right. 1-1 in the 6th — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 28, 2022

AJ Pollock singles in Vaughn and chases out Zach Davies. Whoa, 2-1 Sox.

The lead has abandoned Zach Davies — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 28, 2022

The White Sox may be winning, but it’s still sell the team. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 28, 2022

Dealin’ Cease.

A second-inning homer eliminated Cease's chance for something really special today, but as they stretch at The Rate, he's retired 16 consecutive batters, including all three in the seventh thanks in part to Josh Harrison's spectacular play at third base. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 28, 2022

That’s about right for this year.

This is the first time a White Sox starting pitcher not named Johnny Cueto has recorded an out in the 8th inning this season. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 28, 2022

Pain.

Dylan Cease has a new career-high for innings pitched in a game, but after Sergio Alcántara lifts an 0-2 heater for a solo shot, he also has a tie ballgame in the eighth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 28, 2022

THEY HAVE TWO HITS AND THEY ARE BOTH HOME RUNS — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) August 28, 2022

Sheesh Cease.

CY Cease in 8 innings (103 pitches), 2 H, 2 HR, 1 BB, 8 K



- most innings he’s ever thrown in a start



- first starter not named johnny cueto to go 8 innings



can’t ask for more than that. — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 28, 2022

The White Sox ground into a double play, but Andrew Vaughn isn’t tagged, and after a review he’s called safe. Doesn’t matter, though; Sheets couldn’t take advantage.

The White Sox lead the league in one batting category, who wants to guess which one? — jacki (@zombie_jacki) August 28, 2022

Pertinent stats:

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in Walks — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 28, 2022

D’backs score one off Graveman, so it’s 3-2, them.

Diamondbacks take the lead on McCarthy's run-scoring hit. Rojas thrown out at the plate to end the inning. 3-2 Arizona in the 9th. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 28, 2022

Up for the Sox to try and win it (there’s no way we win this):

Andrus doubles and Eloy walks, and there’s two on with one out in the ninth (still no way we win this) And uhhhh Leury is pinch-hitting for Zavala???

Seby Zavala last 5 games: .357/.550/.500, 6 walks



Leury Garcia: played 1 MLB game since 8/16



Shoutout Tony!!! — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 28, 2022

As if there was any doubt, the Sox get swept by Arizona. Is there any reason to care anymore?

Swept. 2 games under .500

2-9 last 11.



Broken offense. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 28, 2022

Except it won’t.

Getting swept by the D-Backs should get people fired. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) August 28, 2022

Maybe this rebuild thing should be handled by true professionals.

I rebuilt my entire gender and sense of self in faster and better than Rick Hahn rebuilt the White Sox https://t.co/BuVWqClirO — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) August 28, 2022

Burn the stadium down, fold the team, and give us something better to do with our lives.

Just burn the stadium down at this point imo — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) August 28, 2022

The ride is over. Now it’s time to puke from all the ups and downs.