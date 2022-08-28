 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Who cares about the score?

Whatever. Sox lose.

By JordanHass
Somehow the White Sox have lost two games in a row by five runs to the Diamondbacks. Yes, blown out twice in a row by Arizona. Is this afternoon the third? We’ll see, but maybe they’ll find a new way to disappoint us! Well, at least Dylan Cease is pitching, he can’t disappoint us!

This lineup sure can, though.

Winning? No, Jerry doesn’t allow that.

Dylan Cease goes 1-2-3 to start the first.

As with the last two games, the D’backs score a run in the second inning, this time Stone Garrett hitting his first career home run to make it 1-0, Arizona.

Very few tweets about the offense so far because, as predicted, they’ve done literally nothing.

The BBQ parfaits are out in full force today.

Gavin Sheets is actually playing good outfield defense for once???

Literally two hits so far for the Sox offense. Cease pitching well, but you can’t win without runs.

Grandal hitting well, in Charlotte, but let’s face it, it probably won’t translate back to the majors.

A boring game is just as bad as a terrible one, and this game is both.

Vaughn hits a double to finally give the offense some life, and there’s runners on second and third with only one out in the sixth.

Finally, a run.

AJ Pollock singles in Vaughn and chases out Zach Davies. Whoa, 2-1 Sox.

Dealin’ Cease.

That’s about right for this year.

Pain.

Sheesh Cease.

The White Sox ground into a double play, but Andrew Vaughn isn’t tagged, and after a review he’s called safe. Doesn’t matter, though; Sheets couldn’t take advantage.

Pertinent stats:

D’backs score one off Graveman, so it’s 3-2, them.

Up for the Sox to try and win it (there’s no way we win this):

Andrus doubles and Eloy walks, and there’s two on with one out in the ninth (still no way we win this) And uhhhh Leury is pinch-hitting for Zavala???

As if there was any doubt, the Sox get swept by Arizona. Is there any reason to care anymore?

Except it won’t.

Maybe this rebuild thing should be handled by true professionals.

Burn the stadium down, fold the team, and give us something better to do with our lives.

The ride is over. Now it’s time to puke from all the ups and downs.

