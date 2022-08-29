White Sox Minor League Update: August 28, 2022

Charlotte’s first game today was the finish of Saturday night’s contest, which ended prematurely due to malfunctioning stadium lights. Memphis got its act together on Sunday, both with its technical issues and on the field, where they swept the Knights.

That was no fault of Yasmani Grandal, who homered in the nightcap and had a 2-for-3 day with a double and the only Charlotte ribbies of the suspended game. Grandal’s second RBI (his first came on an RBI ground out) came in the eighth, his double that looked to stand up as the GWRBI of the game. But then, the eighth inning, and a terrible outing for Andrew Perez and Dan Winkler, struck.

El Platano came in on Saturday as the setup man, or perhaps even to work a two-run save. It wasn’t a great outing in the least, going single, double, walk, pop out, and walk to force in a run. And then, Perez was saved by a power outage that suspended the game. With three of Perez’s runners on base when the game resumed today, Winkler walked one in, saw an RBI single get two more in, and later a ground out actually charged to Winkler came in as well. So Dan did not do Platano a solid today, charging three runs to Perez’s tab.

Poll Who was Charlotte’s MVP in a loss that extended from Saturday to Sunday? Yasmani Grandal: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB

Zach Remillard: 0-for-1, 2 BB

Lincoln Henzman: 3 IP, 4 H, R

JB Olson: 2 IP, K

Bennett Sousa: IP, 2 K

Poll Who was Charlotte’s Cold Cat in a loss that extended from Saturday to Sunday? Dan Winkler: 2⁄3 IP, H, ER, BB, left Platano hanging

Andrew Perez: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, LOSS, BS, left the sacks packed, what did he expect?

John Parke and Kade McClure were responsible for all the runs allowed in the 8-7 Charlotte loss. Parke was able to scatter his four over five innings, while McClure really struggled in the sixth. He just kept allowing hit after hit after hit and by the end of the inning, he had allowed four runs. The Knights were only down four after that, and considering a three-run Knights ninth, Lane Ramsey and Rafael Dolis provided two good innings to give the team a chance to win.

The offense actually outhit Memphis and even walked (five) more times than they struck out (four), so if not for a bad inning from McClure, Charlotte would have pocketed a pretty good win. Yasmani Grandal played first today, and provided some power, too.

1st at-bat of the game for @whitesox catcher Yasmani Grandal today...



IT'S GONE!!! pic.twitter.com/av2YxkBB2q — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 28, 2022

He was one of the four players to have multiple hits. The other three were Mark Payton, Raudy Read, and Craig Dedelow. Dedelow also added a nifty diving catch in right field. Oh, and yes, the Knights had three primary catchers in the lineup today, so the offense was burning up the basepaths.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Raudy Read: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Mark Payton: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Kade McClure: 1 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Project Birmingham struggles again, at least on the mound, in the Barons loss. Really, it was just Matthew Thompson representing the Project on the mound, and after a smooth first inning he allowed three over the next two. He got behind in counts, and that led to four hits and those three runs. The pen was doing its job after Thompson left the game, as Kaleb Roper, Taylor Broadway, and Félix Paulino calmed the Mississippi bats down to keep Birmingham’s lead. Theo Denlinger came in for the save in the ninth and ruined the momentum, allowing five runs to put the Barons in a three-run hole they did not fully climb out of.

It was much better on the offensive side of things for the top prospects. Oscar Colás had two hits, along with Luis Mieses. Mieses has been on fire in Double-A, with a .500 batting average and 1.227 OPS to finish his first week there. Wilfred Veras has had a pretty good week, too, and he ended it with a couple of singles. He has been singles-heavy, but going from Low-A to Double-A, the transition has certainly been a success. Colson Montgomery’s struggles continued, though, with no hits and three strikeouts.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Oscar Colás: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Chase Solesky deserved better, but the other Chase undermined him today. After five scoreless innings and just one hit surrendered, Solesky gave way to Chase Plymell and Everhett Hazelwood, who combined to allow nine runs over the sixth and seventh innings to seal the loss.

With the offense, it did get a 2-0 lead early on, but it wasn’t a productive day overall. There were only two hits on the day, one from Harvin Mendoza and another from Ivan González. Winston-Salem did walk four times, which is good, against eight punchouts, but, again, it wasn't what Solesky deserved.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Chase Plymell: 1 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Jonathan Cannon had his debut for Low-A, and did well in his first two innings. It might be his last action of the season, but it was a good start, nonetheless. He only needed 24 pitches to get through those two innings, so he must be on a strict limit to not go beyond six outs. Eric Adler kept the shutout for the third, but Jose Jimenez and Tyson Messer allowed five runs over the next four innings. Without much offense to speak of, that was the nail in the coffin.

The Cannon Ballers had nine hits, which should have led to more than two runs. Jordan Sprinkle was the entire offense, with a two-run homer, his first.

Jordan Sprinkle with his first #Ballers HR to get them on the board for 2 R’s. Thornquist scores. They trail 5-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OvOw5zPNt3 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 28, 2022

He had the only extra-base hit as well, and added a single earlier in the game. Jacob Burke reached base twice today, too, with a single and a walk; he stole a base as well.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

