 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Side Sox Podcast 113 — White Sox are disappointing, but also betraying our fandom

Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis and Jordan Hass join Brett Ballantini for a broad discussion of what it means to be a South Side fan — and how the 2022 team is evading those expectations

By Brett Ballantini, Joe Resis, JordanHass, and Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

Honestly, Scott Reichard’s regular theme music cover of Don’t Stop Believin’ just didn’t feel right for this one, so it’s a dry open for Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis and Jordan Hass. This podcast crew came together for a little broader, or higher minded, discussion of White Sox fandom:

  • Expanding on a question that circled the podcast table last week, the vibe check here spoke of our gut feelings as a White Sox fan — how you started backing this team, and how this 2022 club might be disappointing in ways more than mere losing
  • What broke in White Sox culture from 2020 (or 2021, even), to this year?
  • A jaw-dropping conspiracy theory from Jordan, surrounding the La Russa hire
  • We play another round of who to get rid of, if only one: Tony La Russa, Rick Hahn, or Jerry Reinsdorf
  • Also: Will the White Sox end 2022 with a winning record against ... the Kansas City Royals? The panel weighs in, and it’s not looking good

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: August 29

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: August 28, 2022

White Sox Game Recaps

Loser crap: Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 2

Loading comments...