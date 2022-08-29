South Side Sox Podcast 113 — White Sox are disappointing, but also betraying our fandom

Honestly, Scott Reichard’s regular theme music cover of Don’t Stop Believin’ just didn’t feel right for this one, so it’s a dry open for Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis and Jordan Hass. This podcast crew came together for a little broader, or higher minded, discussion of White Sox fandom:
- Expanding on a question that circled the podcast table last week, the vibe check here spoke of our gut feelings as a White Sox fan — how you started backing this team, and how this 2022 club might be disappointing in ways more than mere losing
- What broke in White Sox culture from 2020 (or 2021, even), to this year?
- A jaw-dropping conspiracy theory from Jordan, surrounding the La Russa hire
- We play another round of who to get rid of, if only one: Tony La Russa, Rick Hahn, or Jerry Reinsdorf
- Also: Will the White Sox end 2022 with a winning record against ... the Kansas City Royals? The panel weighs in, and it’s not looking good
