South Side Sox Podcast 113 — White Sox are disappointing, but also betraying our fandom

Honestly, Scott Reichard’s regular theme music cover of Don’t Stop Believin’ just didn’t feel right for this one, so it’s a dry open for Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis and Jordan Hass. This podcast crew came together for a little broader, or higher minded, discussion of White Sox fandom:

Expanding on a question that circled the podcast table last week, the vibe check here spoke of our gut feelings as a White Sox fan — how you started backing this team, and how this 2022 club might be disappointing in ways more than mere losing

What broke in White Sox culture from 2020 (or 2021, even), to this year?

A jaw-dropping conspiracy theory from Jordan, surrounding the La Russa hire

We play another round of who to get rid of, if only one: Tony La Russa, Rick Hahn, or Jerry Reinsdorf

Also: Will the White Sox end 2022 with a winning record against ... the Kansas City Royals? The panel weighs in, and it’s not looking good

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.