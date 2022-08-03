White Sox Minor League Update: August 2, 2022

Looking at a Charlotte box score is just so ugly. The team is just awful. There is no starting pitching, the bullpen is barely good, and there aren’t enough interesting batters in the lineup. This game is whatever, look at who played today, and you can figure out why the Sox could not match other teams on trade offers.

I probably should mention some things about the game, though. Adam Haseley and Ryder Jones homered today, that’s where two of the three runs came from. Jake Burger also hit a triple, that is kind of fun. Lenyn Sosa continues to struggle mightily, though, with only a walk.

On the pitching side, some bullpeners you could see in MLB played today. First, Vince Velasquez got in during a rehab assignment. Hunter Schryver allowed a run today but still has a 2.79 ERA. Kade McClure also keeps putting together better outings as the year goes on, since his transition to the bullpen.

It really came down to the final batter. Craig Dedelow, the team leader in homers. He came up in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, and the bases loaded. He struck out on three pitches to end the game at 4-3. It was mostly an Oscar Colás day, anyway. He went 3-for-4 and drove in all three of the Birmingham runs.

He drove in Evan Skoug a couple of times, as Skoug walked twice and singled. Walking was actually aplenty today, which makes just three runs inexcusable. Birmingham walked 10 times, seriously, 10, on top of their seven hits. A 3-for-15 day with RISP will probably net you three runs, and not much more.

The pitching was good enough, with the bullpen doing their job to keep the game close. Garrett Davila almost got a quality start, with three runs allowed in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Luke Shilling got his first game action in Double-A, and was all over the place. He threw 11 strikes compared to nine balls, and walked two batters. His outing was scoreless, but still not a great performance overall.

The middle three (Luis Mieses, Ben Norman, and Tyler Osik) give Chase Solesky enough breathing room for a great win. Though, the trend here today, 11 hits should mean more than four runs, especially when there are two homers in the game. Norman and Osik went back-to-back in the sixth to give Solesky that needed breathing room for the win:

Ben Norman goes deep for the 8th time.

Tyler Osik goes back to back (#7) with an oppo shot.

Osik led the team in hits, as he added a couple more singles on the day while Norman added a double. Norman has been very good since joining the Dash, and was the SSS July MVP for High-A. Colson Montgomery did not come away with a hit today, but still reached base with a walk; he always does. Bryan Ramos did not have a good day, though, with an 0-for-5 day putting his OPS in jeopardy of falling below .800.

Solesky started this game for the Dash and really did a great job; he even went six innings to give some arms a break. The pen did make it interesting in the last three innings — while just allowing one run, they combined for six hits allowed. But six strikeouts offset the hits, and saved Solesky’s win.

Jerry Burke left this game after just one inning and, basically, two bulk bullpeners took over the game to seal an Cannon Ballers victory. Although — have you heard this already tonight? — the offense, with 10 hits, should have scored more than three runs. Halyen Green and Jonah Scolaro (one of the Sox UDFAs) combined for seven innings and no earned runs. Yes, that does mean there was an unearned run, tagged to Scolaro. They also combined for nine strikeouts, with Scolaro getting four of the innings and five of the Ks. Liam Jenkins got the ninth inning, and shut it down for his second Low-A save.

Again, it was a very hitty day for the lineup, with seven different batters getting hits. The back half of the bats were the brunt of the offense, with spots six through nine combining for seven hits. Johnabiell Laureno led the way, even without the run production, with his two doubles. Samil Polanco had the other double, one of his two hits on the day. On the bad side, Wes Kath and Wilfred Veras were hitless, with multiple strikeouts but a walk apiece to hang their caps on.

The ACL Sox did win today, but let’s start with the rehabbers. Romy González and Caleb Freeman played — both players who expected to see MLB this year. González played shortstop and went 2-for-3 before getting pulled. Freeman pitched in the second inning, with no hits or runs and one walk.

On the draft and UDFA front, several players made their debuts. Brooks Baldwin, the 12th rounder who was paid like a 12th rounder, started in right and came away with his first professional hits, with one of the two a double. Jordan Sprinkle, the fourth rounder, came in for González in the ninth as a defensive replacement. Drake Logan, who was a 19th rounder out of JUCO but paid the same bonus as Baldwin, played third base today and had a single. Eleventh rounder Jacob Burke played in center today; he scored, got an RBI, and got his first professional hit and walk.

Eight hits in seven innings are pretty good. Just two runs over those eight hits? Not so good, and that’s where the loss comes in. Five runs allowed isn’t that great, either. The top two prospects on the team, Erick Hernández and Loidel Chapelli Jr., did not help, going a combined 0-for-7. Guillermo Rodriguez, a guy to watch, did pick up some slack with two hits, including a double. He and six other batters had hits on the day, which does really make the just two runs scored really strange. Alas, the top team can get 10 hits and score one run, so the bottom can get eight and score just two.

On the pitching side, there were a lot of walks issued between the two pitchers today. Gabriel Rodriguez started and allowed five runs. However, three of them stemmed from errors, by Chapelli and Cesar D’Oleo. Halan Dishmey relieved Rodriguez and somehow did not allow a run despite issuing four walks. It was really just a strange box score all around.

