Today in White Sox History: August 3

1940

At Comiskey Park, the White Sox held off the Senators, 7-6, to record the franchise’s 3,000th win. The Sox had a six-run fourth inning, which was the difference. Jack Knott picked up the win and helped his own cause, as he doubled in two runs in the big inning.

1956

The White Sox set the franchise record for most runs ever scored in the first inning of a game, when they picked up 11 in Chicago against the Orioles. Billy Pierce got the win and improved to 17-4 as the Sox cruised, 13-3. Catcher Les Moss drove in four runs to lead the way for the Sox.

1959

Nellie Fox knocked in the deciding (fourth) run with a single in the AL’s 5-3 win at the second 1959 All-Star Game, held at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It was the first time that two All-Star Games were held in one season, an experiment that lasted from 1959-62.

1986

White Sox rookie Russ Morman collected three hits in his first three at-bats in the big leagues. Morman also tied the MLB record (set by Billy Martin) by getting two of them in the same inning in his debut game — for Morman, it happened in the fourth inning of a 10-1 win at Comiskey Park against Detroit. The first baseman homered to lead off the frame, then drove in the sixth and final run of the inning with a single to center field.

1989

White Sox GM Larry Himes is best remembered for his drafting of future stars like Robin Ventura, Frank Thomas, Jack McDowell and Alex Fernandez, but pulled off a good trade or two as well.

On this day, Himes shipped outfielder Mark Davis to the Angels for pitcher Roberto Hernandez. Hernandez would go on to save 134 games for the Sox, with three seasons of 30 or more.

1997

White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox finally entered the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fox, the 1959 American League MVP, was voted in by the Veterans Committee after missing regular election to the Hall by the fewest votes in the history of the shrine. (Technically, Fox received the 75% needed by rounding out his original vote total, but the Hall had no provisions for that, so Fox’s general-vote total of 74.6% stood and was deemed short of the 75% needed.)

Nellie was an 11-time All-Star, who hit .368 in those games, and was one of the most beloved players in Sox history. In fact, this honor came 38 years to the day after Fox singled in the winning run at the 1959 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

2001

White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle threw a lot of big games, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. This was one of his best, as he beat Tampa Bay, 4-0, at U.S. Cellular Field.

Buehrle allowed only one hit, to Damian Rolls, leading off the seventh inning. He walked just one batter, facing just 28 total in the game.