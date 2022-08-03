Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Our hearts are with the friends, family and fans of Vin Scully. A true legend. He will be missed. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2022

Today we take a moment to honor a legend in the baseball world, Vin Scully, after his passing last night. No matter what team you grew up watching and who you are a fan of now, Scully had an impact on the game for generations and will be missed greatly.

On another note, the Chicago White Sox have the possibility of being just one game back in the American League Central after today.

Last night was refreshing to see, to say the least. The defense was solid and the offense broke out just like we know they can. With the division race tighter than ever, each game is important. With that being said, let’s look at the starting pitchers for today’s game.

Lance Lynn is on the mound again, as he looks to get back on track. He will appear in his 10th game of the season. He is currently 1-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, with 49 strikeouts in 47 ⅔ innings pitched. His last game against the Oakland Athletics was an interesting outing, as he went 5 ⅔ innings with six hits and four runs, but also added eight strikeouts. The stuff was there for the most part, but when hitters got a hold of him, the ball flew out of the park. Hopefully there is an adjustment he will make today, in a much-needed solid outing. Lynn relies on six pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 41.1%. He follows that with his cutter (20.2%), sinker (18%), slider (8.6%), curveball (6.4%), and changeup (5.7%).

Young righty Brady Singer will be on the mound for the Royals. The former 2018 first round pick is appearing in his 17th game this season, and currently has a 4-3 record, 3.51 ERA, and 1.13 WHIP, with 91 strikeouts in 84 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. His last game against the New York Yankees was nothing short of extremely impressive, as he went seven innings with just one hit, no runs, one walk, and 10 strikeouts. He has faced the White Sox twice already, and let’s just say we didn’t have much luck against him. Singer relies on his sinker the most at 53.2%. He also uses his slider (37.1%), changeup (9%), and fastball (0.7%).

Lineup change:

SS Anderson

1B Vaughn

LF Jiménez

DH Abreu

3B Moncada

RF Pollock

2B Harrison

C Zavala

CF Engel

SP Lynn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2022

There was a lineup shuffle pregame, as Gavin Sheets now sits, AJ Pollock moves to right, and Adam Engel takes center. No word on why.

Happy birthday, Luis Robert! pic.twitter.com/YKBgulMUCl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2022

Happy birthday to Luis Robert! His present will be not being in the starting lineup for the second day in a row!

(Tony says he’ll DH in Texas tomorrow, and play in center field on Friday and Sunday.)

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT. Tune into NBCSCHI to watch and ESPN 1000 to listen.