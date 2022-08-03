Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 1

Hello again, friends. The White Sox (53-51) have an early start for the final game against the Royals (41-64). Lance Lynn is on the mound and Luis Robert is notably missing after he was activated from the injured list.

So to recap: Robert was activated yesterday, Hahn said his symptoms were caused by a virus and he’s fine now, Tony said he could play today, and he’s not in the lineup. https://t.co/BGAiuN0j0E — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) August 3, 2022

The White Sox honored Vin Scully, and Jason and Steve shared memories of him before the game started.

Lance Lynn has had a great start despite the heat and humidity. A 1-2-3 inning with just 12 pitches seems pretty cool.

Good Lynn? — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 3, 2022

I think if Lynn gives up 3> runs, the Sox win this game. — Ken. (@EarlCrewneck) August 3, 2022

Big Baby is back to doing big things.

Eloy Jiménez is on a nine-game hitting streak, during which time he's currently 14-for-30 with three home runs and just four strikeouts. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 3, 2022

And Yoán Moncada sends one home.

Moncada's two-out, two-strike single scores Vaughn. 1-0 White Sox. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 3, 2022

The weather is not great though.

Weather conditions changing fast on the South Side. Dark clouds, wind picking up, dust devils on the warning track, ruffling batter's eye foliage. Someone let me know if cows start flying by on the Ryan. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 3, 2022

Looks like we are going to get some rain at the Grate pic.twitter.com/uxoelaR1GP — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) August 3, 2022

Welp, we’ve got a delay.

After quite the delay, the tarp is coming off and the game is expected to resume at 2:40 p.m.

All dads really love watching the rain. ️ pic.twitter.com/wGApksVCqa — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2022

Lance Lynn was uncomfortable with the wet mound, so a little more of a delay happened.

Wet mound throws a wrench in things https://t.co/Z50Etqoj57 — Trevor Lines (@tlines2) August 3, 2022

Eloy now sits at five hits in two games.

And Abreu makes it 4-0 for the Sox.

This seems good.

Highest percentage of home runs with runners on base

MLB this season



57.1% White Sox (Abreu 3-run HR today)

53.6% Guardians

50.9% Cardinals

50.0% Red Sox

48.3% Brewers — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 3, 2022

This, however, does not.

Tim Anderson double play, rinse, repeat — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) August 3, 2022

The bases were loaded up from singles in the fifth, but you know, death, taxes...

Bases loaded no outs and score nothing lmao classic White Sox — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 3, 2022

Lynn gives up a solo home run to Bobby Witt Jr. to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

No more bunts, please.

Up 3 in the 6th inning, no outs. Guy up has a 117 ops+. Perfect time to bunt. pic.twitter.com/6QuTz7Q5IM — Brian Soggy Salad (@MagnificentStan) August 3, 2022

Lance put on a masterclass today and turns it over to the new guy in the seventh.

That slider from Diekman is nasty. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) August 3, 2022

Jake Diekman can stay. So far he’s the anti-Kimbrel as far as deadline deals go. — Danny (@dmv8286) August 3, 2022

Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks shut the Royals down for the last two innings, and that’s a White Sox winner!