Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 1

Two over .500, in this economy?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@EthanKatzsPen

Hello again, friends. The White Sox (53-51) have an early start for the final game against the Royals (41-64). Lance Lynn is on the mound and Luis Robert is notably missing after he was activated from the injured list.

The White Sox honored Vin Scully, and Jason and Steve shared memories of him before the game started.

Lance Lynn has had a great start despite the heat and humidity. A 1-2-3 inning with just 12 pitches seems pretty cool.

Big Baby is back to doing big things.

And Yoán Moncada sends one home.

The weather is not great though.

Welp, we’ve got a delay.

After quite the delay, the tarp is coming off and the game is expected to resume at 2:40 p.m.

Lance Lynn was uncomfortable with the wet mound, so a little more of a delay happened.

Eloy now sits at five hits in two games.

And Abreu makes it 4-0 for the Sox.

Where do I sign the petition?

This seems good.

This, however, does not.

The bases were loaded up from singles in the fifth, but you know, death, taxes...

Lynn gives up a solo home run to Bobby Witt Jr. to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

No more bunts, please.

Lance put on a masterclass today and turns it over to the new guy in the seventh.

Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks shut the Royals down for the last two innings, and that’s a White Sox winner!

