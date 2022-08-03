White Sox 4, Royals 1: A little rain never hurt anyone!

What a way to end the home stand! The Chicago White Sox (53-51) defeated the Kansas City Royals (41-64) by a score of 4-1 to secure the series win. It was an all-around effort, and even though the weather didn’t cooperate the whole time, it held off enough to end the game on a right note.

The South Siders continued their offensive surge in the bottom of the first inning, attacking Brady Singer early and getting on the board. Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jiménez hit back-to-back singles, followed by Yoán Moncada hitting a two-out RBI single to drive in Vaughn for an early 1-0 lead.

After a bit of a weather delay and some sightseeing by the players, the game resumed.

All dads really love watching the rain. ️ pic.twitter.com/wGApksVCqa — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2022

Lance Lynn had a dominant start even with the rain delay, striking out five in the first three innings.

It’s no secret. August Abreu isn’t a myth. Not only did he hit a home run last night, but he hit one today as well. This one came with two on in the bottom of the third inning to break the game open, 4-0.

Abreu in August in his career:

.333/.389/.604/.992



*Highest BA, OBP, SLG and OPS of any month — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 3, 2022

If he can continue this the rest of the month, and even better the rest of the year, it will help the offense significantly.

Eloy Jiménez now hitting .500 (16 for 32) during his current 9-game hitting streak. 3 for 3 so far today. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 3, 2022

Speaking of offense, Eloy Jiménez had yet another solid day at the plate and ended up going 3-for-4. His success is also pivotal to this offense moving forward.

The team had more chances down the road, as they had baserunners in the fourth and fifth but were unable to produce. Lynn continued his dominance into the top of the sixth inning, but his shutout was interrupted by a Bobby Witt Jr. home run to get the Royals on the board.

Lynn would be done after that inning in a very solid start, going six innings with just four hits, one run, and eight strikeouts. His ERA now lowers to 5.87.

The lone trade deadline acquisition, Jake Diekman, appeared again and impressed again in the seventh inning, striking out two.

Wyatt Mills replaced Singer in the bottom of the seventh. Singer didn’t quite have the right stuff as he went six innings with eleven hits, four runs, one walk, and just three strikeouts.

Kendall Graveman saw an inning of work, walking one and striking out the other three batters in the top of the eighth.

Finally, Liam Hendriks earned the save and closed it out with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning.

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Twins (55-49) picked up a win today, so their division lead stays at two games. Now, the White Sox will head to Texas to play the Rangers in a big four-game set starting tomorrow night.

Johnny Cueto will be on the mound as we try to keep piling up the wins. Stay dry and enjoy the rest of this Wednesday. Get ready for some more baseball tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. CT!