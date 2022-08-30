Projecting the AL Central race: August 30

We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition.

But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. The White Sox have played all season as if the division was handed to them in March, so we won’t make the same mistake here.

The following is an attempt to examine how the schedule will likely play out, updated as each series finishes up, every few days.

I have tried to be evenhanded with these series matchups. The logic of Chicago getting swept in San Diego is that it’s a long second leg of a trip, after a demoralizing series loss in Minnesota, with the bolstered Padres fighting to host a playoff series. The White Sox also ran out of gas by season’s end in 2020 and 2021.

Will Cleveland win five of six to end 2022? That’s tough to do, but the Royals will have much earlier cashed in their season, and the Guardians get nine games at home overall to end the year.

There are very few sweeps all told, so this presumes that the AL Central clubs, as bad as they are, never get too hot or too cold — until Cleveland at the end, the White Sox enjoy the hottest stretch, predicted to shoot from three games over at the end of August to 11 up heading into the home stretch.

So ... do the White Sox end up with the division title?

Heading into the second half

Twins 50-44

Guardians 46-44

White Sox 46-46

(all series are three games unless otherwise specified)

Eleven series into the second half, Cleveland continues to play well better than predicted. What changed over these past few games is who now trails the pace.

Cleveland did lose three of four in Seattle, but that was as predicted; not great for the standings, but no sweat vs. its projection.

The Twins swept San Francisco, and while I’m not sure why I had Minny losing a series at home to the Giants, the sweep allows the ALC’s second-place club to get back into a better-than-expect pace and make up some ground on the Guardians.

That leaves the White Sox, who rather than winning the Diamondbacks series was swept, at home, to lose two games off of projected pace. It is dire on the South Side.

Guardians 88-73 (+ 3 1⁄ 2 vs. prediction)

Twins 85-77 (+ 1)

White Sox 82-79 (- 2 1⁄ 2 )

July 22-24 predicted results

White Sox split at home with Guardians

Twins split two games on the road at Detroit

Twins 51-45

Guardians 48-46

White Sox 48-48

July 22-24 actual results

White Sox split at home with Guardians

Twins sweep two games at Detroit

Twins 52-44

Guardians 48-46

White Sox 48-48

July 25-28 predicted results

White Sox split two games at Colorado

Twins split two games at Milwaukee

Cleveland loses four-game series at Boston

Twins 52-46

Guardians 49-49

White Sox 49-49

July 25-28 actual results

White Sox split two games at Colorado

Twins swept in two games at Milwaukee

Cleveland splits four-game series at Boston

Twins 52-46

Guardians 50-48

White Sox 49-49

﻿July 29-31 predicted results

White Sox win series over A’s

Twins lose series at San Diego

Guardians lose series at Tampa Bay

Twins 53-48

White Sox 51-50

Guardians 50-51

July 29-31 actual results

White Sox win series over A’s

Twins win series at San Diego

Guardians win series at Tampa Bay

Twins 53-48

Guardians 52-49

White Sox 51-50

August 1-3 predicted results

White Sox sweep Royals

Twins win series over Tigers

Guardians sweep Diamondbacks

Twins 55-49

White Sox 54-50

Guardians 53-51

August 1-3 actual results

White Sox win series vs. Royals

Twins win series vs. Tigers

Guardians win series vs. Diamondbacks

Twins 55-49

Guardians 54-50

White Sox 53-51

August 4-7 predicted results

White Sox split four games at Texas

Twins split four games with Blue Jays

Guardians split four games with Astros

Twins 57-51

White Sox 56-52

Guardians 55-53

August 4-7 actual results

White Sox split four games at Texas

Twins split four games with Blue Jays

Guardians split four games with Astros

﻿Twins 57-51

Guardians 56-52

White Sox 55-53

August 9-11 predicted results

White Sox split four games at Kansas City

Twins swept in two games at Dodgers

Guardians lose series at Detroit

Twins 57-53

White Sox 58-54

Guardians 56-55

August 9-11 actual results

White Sox lose four-game series at Kansas City

Twins swept in two games at Dodgers

Guardians sweep at Detroit

Guardians 59-52

Twins 57-53

White Sox 56-56

August 12-14 predicted results

White Sox win series over Tigers

Twins lose series at Angels

Guardians lose series at Toronto

Guardians 60-54

Twins 58-55

White Sox 58-57

August 12-14 actual results

White Sox sweep Tigers

Twins lose series at Angels

Guardians win series at Toronto

Guardians 61-53

Twins 58-55

White Sox 59-56

August 15-18 predicted results

White Sox split four games with Astros

Twins wins series vs. Royals

Guardians win four-game series with Tigers

Guardians 64-54

Twins 60-56

White Sox 61-58

August 15-18 actual results

White Sox split four games with Astros

Twins sweep Royals

Guardians split four games with Tigers

Guardians 63-55

Twins 61-55

White Sox 61-58

August 19-22 predicted results

White Sox lose series at Cleveland

Twins split four games with Rangers

White Sox lose makeup game at Kansas City

Guardians 65-56

Twins 63-57

White Sox 62-61

August 19-22 actual results

White Sox split two games at Cleveland (one game rained out)

Twins lose four-game series vs. Rangers

White Sox lose makeup game at Kansas City

Guardians 64-56

Twins 62-58

White Sox 62-60

August 23-25 predicted results

White Sox lose series at Baltimore

Twins lose series at Houston

Guardians split two games at San Diego

Guardians 65-57

Twins 63-60

White Sox 63-62

August 23-25 actual results

White Sox lose series at Baltimore

Twins swept at Houston

Guardians sweep two games at San Diego

Guardians 66-56

Twins 62-61

White Sox 63-62

August 26-28 predicted results

White Sox win series over Diamondbacks

Twins lose series against Giants

Guardians lose four-game series at Seattle

Guardians 67-59

White Sox 65-63

Twins 63-63

August 26-28 actual results

White Sox swept vs. Diamondbacks

Twins sweep vs. Giants

Guardians lose four-game series at Seattle

Guardians 67-59

Twins 65-61

White Sox 63-65

Remaining season (as originally predicted)

White Sox sweep Royals, Twins win series over Red Sox, Guardians win series over Orioles

Guardians 69-60

Twins 67-62

White Sox 66-65

White Sox win series over Twins, Guardians win series over Mariners

Guardians 71-61

Twins 68-64

White Sox 68-66

White Sox lose series at Seattle, Twins lose four-game series at Yankees, Guardians win series at Kansas City

Guardians 73-62

Twins 69-67

White Sox 69-68

White Sox split four games at Oakland, Twins win series vs. Guardians

Guardians 74-64

Twins 71-68

White Sox 71-70

White Sox sweep two games vs. Rockies, Twins sweep Royals, Guardians win series vs. Angels

Guardians 76-65

Twins 74-68

White Sox 73-70

White Sox win series at Detroit, Twins lose three of five at Cleveland

Guardians 79-67

Twins 76-71

White Sox 75-71

White Sox win series vs. Guardians, Twins win series at Kansas City

Guardians 80-69

Twins 78-72

White Sox 77-72

White Sox win series vs. Tigers, Twins win series vs. Angels, Guardians lose series at Texas

Guardians 81-71

Twins 80-73

White Sox 79-73

White Sox lose series at Minnesota, Guardians win series vs. Rays

Guardians 83-72

Twins 82-74

White Sox 80-75

White Sox swept series at San Diego, Twins win series at Detroit

Guardians 83-72

Twins 84-75

White Sox 80-78

White Sox win series vs. Twins, Guardians win five of six games vs. Royals

Guardians 88-73

Twins 85-77

White Sox 82-79