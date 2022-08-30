White Sox Minor League Update: August 30, 2022

POSTPONED: Knights & Bulls postponed on Tuesday, will play a doubleheader on Friday night. https://t.co/fQKyuon48H — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 30, 2022

Sometimes, Project Birmingham really does look like a team with a lot of young talent not ready for Double-A, an 8-0 loss will make you think that. Jared Kelley got his first action today and almost blew it. He allowed three runs the first inning, including two off of a homer. He settled right down after that for three shutout innings, but the nerves were clearly there early on. Kohl Simas replaced Kelley, and he really has not had a great time of it with the Barons. Kelley and Simas basically combined for a normal start. Simas allowed a homer as well in his two innings and lowered his ERA to 12.00 — not great. The game got out of hand after and Duke Ellis, the outfielder, went in to pitch the last inning.

Ellis pitching was probably the most exciting thing a hitter did; well, maybe the Bryan Ramos double was better, but was it really? The lineup only had four hits on that day, with Oscar Colás and Luis Mieses having two of them. Nobody walked, and there were only four strikeouts so there was a lot of outs in play to go around for everybody.

Off the field, the White Sox sent Barons reliever Taylor Broadway (sixth-rounder in 2021, 5.02 ERA in 40 games at High-A/Double-A in 2022) to Boston to complete a Jake Diekman trade that already cost the White Sox Reese McGuire and a guaranteed $3.5 million for the 36-year-old lefty specialist for 2023, so yet another mastermind deal for Rick Hahn.

Brooks Gosswein did not have the best go of it today, in pretty much all aspects of his game on the mound. He allowed six hits, two homers and his command was out of whack, too, with four walks. The bullpen was much better, but the game was already lost. Over the next 4 1⁄ 3 innings it allowed just one run, from Ty Madrigal. Haylen Green had another shutout inning too, maybe he will go on a scoreless streak again to start off his latest promotion.

Like every other game, it was a pretty poor day for the lineup as well. James Beard did have two hits, including a double. Alsander Womack had a decent day at the plate but added an error and a caught stealing. He walked twice and drove in the only Dash run with a sac fly.

None of the top prospects are in Kannapolis, and losing the bats of Wes Kath and Wilfred Veras have really hurt this team. Jordan Sprinkle has had a hot and cold start to his pro career, but today was one of his better ones: two hits including a double. Victor Torres had two hits, too, but he had two doubles, so point for him in the MVP vote. Jayson Gonzalez had a day he will not want to remember: four plate appearances, and four strikeouts. It was that type of day for Gonzalez, and quite a few others. The lineup did not walk a single time, but struck out 14. Pretty close to the big club!

With Jared Kelley getting a promotion, it was the Martin Carrasco and Bowen Plagge show as a combined start. Carrasco with the first four, with three runs allowed after getting hit around. The command was there, he just allowed six hits. Bowen Plagge will have the better ERA, but his run allowed was due to inopportune walks. He had 31 strikes compared to 18 balls, so it is kind of weird he walked a couple of batters. Eight of the 18 balls were to two batters, that stinks.

