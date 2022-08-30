 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Lucas Giolito looks to help the South Siders get back on track

By Joe Resis
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Tough task: With the White Sox on the brink of desperation, Lucas Giolito looks to provide a spark.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The season has not gone the way the White Sox (63-65) had hoped. Tonight, the Royals (52-77) are in Chicago to open a three-game series. Entering this game, the Royals are 9-7 in the season series.

The White Sox have lost nine out of their last 11 games and are now in a situation that is precarious at best. According to FanGraphs, the South Siders only have a 12.5% chance of making the playoffs. Starter Lucas Giolito is looking to stop the bleeding. Giolito, like many White Sox players, is having a season he would like to forget. He enters with a subpar ERA of 5.14, although the advanced peripherals (4.12 xERA, 4.09 FIP) are fairly forgiving. As a result, he has accumulated 1.3 fWAR in 122 23 innings.

Brady Singer, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Kansas City. Singer, 26, enters with a 3.15 ERA, a 3.71 xERA, and a 3.55 FIP in 117 innings. As a result, he has accumulated 2.2 fWAR. Singer has made eight appearances (seven starts) against the White Sox in his career. During those eight appearances, Singer pitched 46 13 innings, and his ERA has been quite strong (2.91).

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Shortly before the game, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Best wishes to Tony La Russa during the medical testing.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get back on the right track, shall we?

