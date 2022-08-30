La Russa misses Tuesday’s game

About an hour before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the White Sox announced that manager Tony La Russa would be missing the game due to an unannounced illness. Bench coach Miguel Cairo, who went 2-0 as acting manager last season, is serving as the acting manager tonight. One of Cairo’s games as acting manager included the iconic Field of Dreams game.

During 2011, La Russa’s last season managing the St. Louis Cardinals, he missed games with shingles.

La Russa was seen on the field talking to general manager Rick Hahn and Oakland Athletics great Dave Stewart before the game, so a problem arose between then and when the team made the announcement. He will undergo medical testing on Wednesday, and the team plans on giving an update afterwards. As more details regarding La Russa’s status emerge, we will continue to provide updates.