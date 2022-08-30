Bird App Recap: Royals 9, White Sox 7

After being brutally swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals in hopes to not be embarrassed again, thanks to these two guys:

The manager and GM. pic.twitter.com/86OU8Rh9m3 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 30, 2022

Here’s how Tony lined ’em up today, before Miguel Cairo took over as acting manager for the evening as Tony undergoes medical testing. We wish him the best and hope he is well.

The White Sox are not good at getting hits and scoring runs anyways, but it certainly doesn’t make it better when Brady Singer is on the mound.

It’s only their 5th time seeing him. — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 31, 2022

Lucas Giolito looked decent in the first, outside of a Salvador Perez double, but Nick Pratto made sure to change that.

Nick Pratto smacks a Lucas Giolito pitch over the fence in right-center for a solo homer, and the Sox trail 1-0 in the second inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 31, 2022

Giolito doesn’t have the feel for any of his pitches tonight. That’s not good. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 31, 2022

Lucas struggled even more in the third, but Salvy also somehow hit this ball out of the park. Whoa, 3-0 Royals, that was quick.

Salvador Perez truly went out and got this pitch from Lucas Giolito in the third inning.



According to https://t.co/Ivs9s9EIaV's research team, the pitch was 1.19 feet from the center of the plate, which is the farthest outside hit for a HR by a right handed batter this season. pic.twitter.com/T0YiHM5XYC — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 31, 2022

Mood.

Time to change the channel pic.twitter.com/S1ycessyku — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) August 31, 2022

The Sox seemed to get something going in the bottom half of the inning after a Josh Harrison leadoff double, but they weren’t able to bring anyone home.

1st and 2nd with no outs= 0 runs. 2022 Chicago White Sox — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 31, 2022

The fourth inning got even worse for the South Siders, after Nick Pratto hit his second homer of the night. I was asking myself this same thing:

who the fuck is nick pratto — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) August 31, 2022

For the love of God! How are the Royals hitting so many homers!? — Frank Menechino (@FrankMenechino1) August 31, 2022

Truly upsetting some of us have to waste our time watching this team.

I really volunteered to cover this game tonight. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 31, 2022

Guys TLR is a genius because he didn’t have to watch the Sox tonight — Malört Rox (@StoneysBurner) August 31, 2022

It would be impressive if it weren’t so sad.

It’s actually quite impressive how quickly the Sox squashed any and all momentum after winning the first two games against the Astros — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) August 31, 2022

Salvador Perez won’t stop terrorizing the White Sox. If James can play right field, though, he might be closer than he thinks.

The two pitches Salvador Perez has made contact with for his RBI knocks tonight were about as close to the strike zone as I am to a major league call-up.



Regardless, Royals lead 5-0 going to the bottom of the fifth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 31, 2022

The Sox started a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth, with Eloy Jiménez driving in the first run of the game before being paid a visit by Gavin Bonds. One-run game!

Most HR at Guaranteed Rate Field this season



11 Gavin Sheets

7 Jake Burger

6 José Abreu

6 Luis Robert — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 31, 2022

The Royals reminded us once again that Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets are NOT outfielders. After a couple of bloop singles in the sixth and seventh, it’s 8-4 KC.

Gavin Sheets diving attempt pic.twitter.com/o6tItmXzMP — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 31, 2022

I know we need their bats, but I am so tired of Sheets & Vaughn in the OF — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) August 31, 2022

You’ll never guess who it was that increased Kansas City’s lead by four. Apparently tonight is the Nick Pratto game.

Nick Pratto has 11 total bases tonight, and more extra bases hits than the entire White Sox lineup. It's 8-4 Royals in the seventh — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 31, 2022

The Big Baby joined in on the home run action in the seventh, cutting down the lead by one.

I’m officially starting the campaign for Eloy Jimenez to be in the 2023 Home Run Derby — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) August 31, 2022

Joe Kelly out for the eighth, and he, too, fell victim to the Royals offense — never thought I’d type that about this team. Home run for Michael A Taylor, 9-5 Kansas City.

I need to stop tweeting. https://t.co/mZskUTEjY6 — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 31, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: A White Sox pitcher has finally gotten Nick Pratto out. Congratulations to José Ruiz.

Jose Ruiz gets my vote for the MVP of today’s game. He’s the only Sox pitcher to keep Nick Prato off the bases. — Barry BagoDonuts (@BagoDonuts3) August 31, 2022

Gavin Sheets blasts a second homer to right field, giving him five RBIs in a demoralizing loss — the White Sox way!

Gavin Sheets seems to be the only person on this team who gives a damn. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 31, 2022

Six games behind Cleveland now. Things are looking bleak, folks. Let’s try it again tomorrow, I guess?

Good for Gavin sheets. But these losers still stink. — Babs (@BabsatronXX) August 31, 2022