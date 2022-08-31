White Sox announce 2023 spring training schedule

The White Sox will end 2023 against the San Diego Padres, and today we learned that there’s just no shaking those Friars — the White Sox will start play against them, too.

The White Sox Cactus League season will open 2023 with its traditional Saturday game, this time hosting the Padres on February 25 at Camelback Ranch.

There will be 15 home games of 31 total, which includes one game hosting a World Baseball Classic team (currently of unknown origin, could be any country!), and one home-and-away split-squad day, hosting K.C. and at Texas at Surprise on March 22.

The White Sox also play four times against the Crosstown rival Cubs: March 17 at Camelback Ranch, and March 10 and March 27-28 on the road at Sloan Park in Mesa. Those March 27-28 games represent the Cactus League finale for the White Sox.

For those of you planning ST trips, the total home weekend slate includes the following:

February 25: San Diego Padres

March 3: Cincinnati Reds

March 4: Texas Rangers

March 5: Dodgers (not technically a home game, but at Camelback Ranch)

March 12: Angels

March 17: Cubs

March 18: Dodgers

March 26: Rockies

After the two-game set in Mesa, the White Sox will meander over to Houston to start a four-game season-opening set at the Houston Astros before traveling home to face the San Francisco Giants in the Sox Park home opener.