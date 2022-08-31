Today in White Sox History: August 31

1926

In a twin bill at Detroit, White Sox infielder Ray Morehart cranked out nine hits in 10 at-bats! Morehart went 5-for-6 in the opener, and then capped it off with a 4-for-4 performance in the nightcap. Two of his nine hits were doubles, helping the Sox gain a split on the day.

1935

In the highlight of his career, White Sox rookie pitcher Vern Kennedy threw a no-hitter against Cleveland, at Comiskey Park. The Sox won, 5-0. The no-hitter was saved in the ninth inning when with one out, outfielder Al Simmons made a diving catch on a ball.

Kennedy didn’t even realize he had a no-hitter going until the final out!

He also had the game-breaking hit in the contest, a bases-loaded triple, driving in three runs in the sixth inning.

1964

White Sox catcher Gerry McNertney was part of the cover shot for Sports Illustrated, in one of the few black-and-white covers ever done by the magazine.

1993

Outfielder Tim Raines became only the second White Sox player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game. He did it at Yankee Stadium, as he victimized Sterling Hitchcock and Rich Monteleone to help the Sox coast to an 11-3 win. Raines went 3-for-5, with two runs and four RBIs.