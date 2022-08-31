Tony La Russa out indefinitely?

Just one day after a doctor’s order caused him to miss Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, more news is trickling out about the Sox skipper's potential health issues.

Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2022

USA Today’s sports reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted this afternoon that the White Sox manager is expected to be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his medical team in Arizona.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, we know well that Nightengale has proven to be in close contact with White Sox brass, and was the only reporter who had initial intel on the Hall of Fame manager’s return to the South Side back in 2021.

As we await more information from GM Rick Hahn and the organization about what the health issues may be or how long La Russa may be shelved, we can only assume that Miguel Cairo will continue his role as acting manager of the club in the meantime.

In a 2022 season that continues to surprise, add “health scare for the septuagenarian manager” as the latest chapter of what is turning out to be an unforgettable, if not most painful, season for the South Side baseball club.