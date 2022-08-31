Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Wednesday! Today, the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will face off in the second game of this three-game set.

Here are some roster moves that were made today before the game.

Lance Lynn will start today after being reinstated from the Bereavement List. Yasmani Grandal is back and ready to play, as Tanner Banks and Carlos Pérez will return to Charlotte.

The team received news today that manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to personal health reasons.

For today’s game, lefty Kris Bubic will be on the mound for the Royals. He holds a 2-9 record, 5.62 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 22 games. The South Siders faced him earlier this month, where he went 5 2⁄ 3 innings with seven hits, three runs, and six strikeouts. In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Bubic wasn’t his best, going just four innings with nine hits, six runs, and three strikeouts. Hopefully the White Sox will be able to take advantage of a lefty, but who knows this year. Bubic uses just three pitches, his fastball being used the most at 51.8%. He follows it with a changeup (27.9%), and curveball (20.3%).

Lynn will make his 15th appearance of the season, as he currently holds a 3-5 record, 5.00 ERA, and 1.19 WHIP. He has been starting to have consistent starts as of recently and projects to have a strong September. In his last outing against the Detroit Tigers he went six innings with just five hits, two runs, and seven strikeouts. If he can find his groove again, it will be very beneficial to this starting rotation. Lynn uses a variety of six pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 43.6%. He follows it with a cutter (22.8%), sinker (15.4%), curveball (7.6%), slider (5.8%), and changeup (4.8%).

Elvis Andrus will serve as the leadoff man tonight, followed by Andrew Vaughn and José Abreu. Eloy Jiménez will DH, as AJ Pollock takes center field. Grandal will catch, followed by the red-hot Gavin Sheets. Josh Harrison and Romy González will close it out.

Kris Bubic heads to the mound in Chicago tonight against the White Sox.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/RV44ARIcgQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 31, 2022

Game time is at 7:10 p.m. CT. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN 1000.